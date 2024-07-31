New Report From Molecule Highlights Need for Modernizing Trade Risk Operations

Their first-ever ETRM/CTRM Transformation + Modernization Report analyzes the factors impacting risk operations within trading organizations, showing that 90 percent of survey respondents are prioritizing modernization

HOUSTON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecule Software, the leader in modern, cloud-native energy and commodity trading and risk management software (ETRM/CTRM), today released its first-ever ETRM/CTRM Transformation + Modernization Report. The report explores modernization's impacts and challenges, what it means for energy and commodity trading companies, and how these changes will impact the market to come.

Molecule's Their first-ever ETRM/CTRM Transformation + Modernization Report analyzes the factors impacting risk operations within trading organizations and explores modernization's impacts and challenges.

The report analyzes data from a survey the company conducted earlier this year. Over 200 market participants responded to the survey, representing trading companies, energy and commodity producers, large-scale energy and commodity consumers, utilities, and more across a spectrum of revenue bands.

Amongst the report's findings, 90 percent of respondents say they're either planning a modernization initiative or have one currently underway.

Additionally, over 60 percent of respondents indicate market volatility as the top factor driving the need for modernization.

"The last few years have brought about a tsunami of change impacting how trading organizations operate and generate revenue," said Kari Foster, Vice President of Marketing at Molecule. "Everything from the energy transition and industry consolidation to digital transformation and advanced technologies, like AI (artificial intelligence), are naturally driving companies to reevaluate their existing tech.

"That's why we conducted this survey: to understand the extent to which these factors were impacting risk management and if ETRM/CTRM software is rising to evolving needs," she continued.

The report also examines the role of ETRM/CTRM software, which is also changing rapidly to support how companies trade today and in the future. The prevailing theme is that speed and adaptability are top priorities.

According to respondents:

Agility is their top risk management priority.

70 percent transitioned to an ETRM/CTRM system to replace spreadsheets or an outdated system.

However, 80 percent feel their current system doesn't support all necessary business processes or is too slow.

"What people really need out of an ETRM/CTRM is indeed changing: from an all-encompassing ERP-style monolith to focused software that provides better plumbing, better speed and usability, and direct access to data," said Sameer Soleja, founder and CEO of Molecule.

"Today's generation of new hires expects something different out of their systems with regard to access, and this survey speaks to this."

Molecule's ETRM/CTRM Transformation + Modernization Report is available to view and download on their website here.

About Molecule

Molecule is modern, reliable energy and commodities trading risk management software - built in the cloud with an intuitive, easy-to-use experience at its core. Molecule's ETRM/CTRM platform is built for energy and commodity traders, risk managers, and operations teams at hedge funds, IPPs, producers, and world-scale energy and PE firms – in power, gas, crude, refined products, renewables, chemicals, agricultural products, fuel, and cryptocurrencies. Molecule automates routine tasks and complex position, P&L, and risk calculations - getting your ETRM/CTRM out of your way so you can focus on more important things. Learn more about Molecule at www.molecule.io.

SOURCE Molecule Software