New Report from Oska Wellness Finds Over-The-Counter Medications Don't Provide Real Relief for Back Pain Sufferers

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oska Wellness, a pioneer of technology-driven wellness solutions, today released findings from its 2019 Back Pain Report revealing that nearly half of respondents with back pain take over-the-counter medications at least five to seven days a week, but most do not get relief. According to the report, fewer than 20 percent of respondents who take over-the-counter medications find them to be helpful in relieving their back pain.

The Back Pain Report also revealed that two-thirds of respondents with back pain take opioids five to seven days per week. Additionally, the findings indicate that opioid users may be at greater risk for combining medications as 65 percent of respondents who use opioids also take over the counter medications.

"The findings of this back pain survey are concerning," said Jonathan Kost, MD, founder and medical director of the Hartford Hospital Pain Treatment Center and The Spine and Pain Institute at Midstate Medical Center, and Oska Wellness medical advisory board member. "Although the respondents are not receiving significant relief from over-the-counter medications, they continue to take them. This puts them at potential risk of medical issues such as gastritis and kidney failure – and as indicated by these findings, most of these patients are still suffering from the same degree of pain."

The Back Pain Report surveyed more than 1,000 people with back pain across the United States on the severity of their pain, medication use and impact on daily activity. Additional findings from the report include:

Over 60 percent of respondents noted that back pain impacts their sleep.

More than 80 percent of respondents have had back pain for over a year, meaning that they are living with chronic back pain.

Seventy-five percent of respondents have lower back pain, and over half of those surveyed experience pain every day.

Eighty percent of people using non-drug methods for pain relief found them to be sometimes, mostly or extremely helpful.

Oska Wellness is the maker of Oska Pulse, a wearable, non-drug device that relieves pain using Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) technology, which has been used in doctors' offices to relieve pain for decades. To learn more about Oska Pulse, please visit www.oskawellness.com and for more findings on the 2019 Back Pain Report, visit http://bit.ly/BackPainReport.

About Oska Wellness

Co-founded in 2015 by Greg Houlgate, Oska Wellness is a pioneer of technology-driven wellness solutions that help people live more active lives with less pain. The brand's cornerstone product, Oska Pulse, is a revolutionary drug-free pain relief device that is clinically proven to reduce inflammation, increase circulation, improve mobility and relieve pain. Oska Pulse utilizes Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) technology, which is commonly used in doctors' offices and clinically proven to work at the source of pain by accelerating the body's ability to repair injured cells and increasing blood flow. Unlike many other pain intervention therapies, Oska Pulse has no known side effects, is non-invasive, lightweight, portable, shareable, and provides safe, effective and affordable access to pain relief – all without medication. Oska Pulse can be purchased online at www.oskawellness.com, FSAstore.com, HSAstore.com and Amazon. To learn more about Oska Wellness, visit www.oskawellness.com.

