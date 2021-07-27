New Report from RAVE Reviews Identifies the Best Breweries in the Northeast for 2021

EUGENE, Ore., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, an independent, reader-supported website, has published its 2021 list of the top breweries in the Northeastern states, and it's a doozy. You can view the full list here: https://www.ravereviews.org/travel/top-breweries-northeast/

After over a year of isolation and uncertainty, craft beer-lovers are thirsty, and they're keen to make up for lost time by hitting their preferred brewpubs with gusto.

Using a 20-point scale for factors like nostalgia, popularity, cult following, destination, and scarcity, RAVE developed a methodology to rate the best brewpubs across nine Northern states. Whether you're ready for a pub-crawling road trip or your crew is looking for some new favorites close to home, you're sure to find a brewery for your summer bucket list. This year's winners include:

1. Trillium Brewing - Boston, MA

2. The Alchemist - Waterbury, VT

3. Southern Tier Brewing Company - Lakewood, NY

4. Two Roads Brewing Company - Stratford, CT

5. Brewery Ommegang - Cooperstown, NY

6. Hill Farmstead - Greensboro Bend, VT

7. D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc - Pottsville, PA

8. Victory Brewing Company - Downingtown, PA

9. Smuttynose Brewing Company - Hampton, NH

10. Lookout Farm Brewing - South Natick, MA

11. Brooklyn Brewery - Brooklyn, NY

12. Allagash - Portland, ME

13. Baxter Brewing Company - Lewiston, ME

14. Jack's Abby Brewing - Framingham, MA

15. Plan Bee Farm Brewery - Poughkeepsie, NY

16. The Church Brew Works - Pittsburgh, PA

17. High Point Brewing Company - Butler, NJ

18. Evil Twin Brewing Co. - Ridgewood, NY

19. Hermit Thrush Brewery - Brattleboro, VT

20. Schilling Beer Company - Littleton, NH

21. New England Brewing - Woodbridge, CT

22. Tree House Brewing - Monson, MA

23. Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company - Newport, RI

24. Maine Beer Company - Freeport, ME

25. Notch Brewing - Salem, MA

26. The Norwich Inn and Brewery - Norwich, VT

27. Oxbow Brewing Company - Newcastle, ME

28. Moat Mountain Smokehouse and Brewing Company - North Conway, NH

29. Lawson's Finest Liquids - Warren, VT

30. Beer Tree Brew Co. - Port Crane, NY

To gather more information about each of these fine brew-makers, check out the full article for additional details and links to each business.

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

Questions? Contact:

William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager, RAVE Reviews

Web: http://www.ravereviews.org/

Phone: 541-225-4959

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE RAVE Reviews