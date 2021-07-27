New Report from RAVE Reviews Identifies the Best Breweries in the Northeast for 2021
Rave's Top 30 Northeastern Breweries List Is a Welcome Read for Beer Lovers Who Are Primed for Some Summer Fun at Last
Jul 27, 2021, 08:44 ET
EUGENE, Ore., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, an independent, reader-supported website, has published its 2021 list of the top breweries in the Northeastern states, and it's a doozy. You can view the full list here: https://www.ravereviews.org/travel/top-breweries-northeast/
After over a year of isolation and uncertainty, craft beer-lovers are thirsty, and they're keen to make up for lost time by hitting their preferred brewpubs with gusto.
Using a 20-point scale for factors like nostalgia, popularity, cult following, destination, and scarcity, RAVE developed a methodology to rate the best brewpubs across nine Northern states. Whether you're ready for a pub-crawling road trip or your crew is looking for some new favorites close to home, you're sure to find a brewery for your summer bucket list. This year's winners include:
1. Trillium Brewing - Boston, MA
2. The Alchemist - Waterbury, VT
3. Southern Tier Brewing Company - Lakewood, NY
4. Two Roads Brewing Company - Stratford, CT
5. Brewery Ommegang - Cooperstown, NY
6. Hill Farmstead - Greensboro Bend, VT
7. D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc - Pottsville, PA
8. Victory Brewing Company - Downingtown, PA
9. Smuttynose Brewing Company - Hampton, NH
10. Lookout Farm Brewing - South Natick, MA
11. Brooklyn Brewery - Brooklyn, NY
12. Allagash - Portland, ME
13. Baxter Brewing Company - Lewiston, ME
14. Jack's Abby Brewing - Framingham, MA
15. Plan Bee Farm Brewery - Poughkeepsie, NY
16. The Church Brew Works - Pittsburgh, PA
17. High Point Brewing Company - Butler, NJ
18. Evil Twin Brewing Co. - Ridgewood, NY
19. Hermit Thrush Brewery - Brattleboro, VT
20. Schilling Beer Company - Littleton, NH
21. New England Brewing - Woodbridge, CT
22. Tree House Brewing - Monson, MA
23. Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company - Newport, RI
24. Maine Beer Company - Freeport, ME
25. Notch Brewing - Salem, MA
26. The Norwich Inn and Brewery - Norwich, VT
27. Oxbow Brewing Company - Newcastle, ME
28. Moat Mountain Smokehouse and Brewing Company - North Conway, NH
29. Lawson's Finest Liquids - Warren, VT
30. Beer Tree Brew Co. - Port Crane, NY
To gather more information about each of these fine brew-makers, check out the full article for additional details and links to each business.
RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.
