New Report from RAVE Reviews Reveals the Top Breweries in the American Southeast for 2021

EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, an independent, reader-supported website, has published its 2021 list of the top breweries in the Southeastern states, and it includes 30 remarkable stops. You can view the full list here: https://www.ravereviews.org/food/top-breweries-in-the-southeast/ .

Southeastern beer fans already know what the rest of the country is catching up with — warmer east coast states have the coolest breweries. RAVE's list includes some of the most famous among them, plus a few unexpected up and rising brew pubs.

Using a 20-point scale for factors like nostalgia, popularity, cult following, destination, and scarcity, RAVE developed a methodology to rate the best brewpubs across eleven Southeastern states. If you're ready to quench your thirst at some of the most famous places on the map, this list will serve as your guice. This year's winners include:

1: Green Bench Brewing Company: St. Petersburg, FL

2: Highland Brewing: Asheville, NC

3: SweetWater Brewing Company: Atlanta, GA

4: Cigar City Brewing: Tampa, FL

5: Blackstone Brewing Company: Nashville, TN

6: Wicked Weed Brewing: Asheville, NC

7: Smoky Mountain Brewery: Gatlinburg, TN

8: Moon River Brewing Company: Savannah, GA

9: Scofflaw Brewing Co.: Atlanta, GA

10: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery: Richmond, VA

11: Against the Grain: Louisville, KY

12: Royal Brewery: New Orleans, LA

13: Crafty Bastard Brewery: Knoxville, TN

14: Atlanta Brewing Company: Atlanta, GA

15: Lost Forty Brewing: Little Rock, AR

16: Smartmouth Brewing: Norfolk, VA

17: Gnarly Barley Brewing Co.: Hammond, LA

18: New South Brewing: Myrtle Beach, SC

19: River Rat Brewery: Columbia, SC

20: Diamond Bear Brewing Co.: North Little Rock, AR

21: Proof Brewing Company: Tallahassee, FL

22: Chandeleur Island Brewing Company: Gulfport, MS

23: Lost Colony Brewery: Manteo, NC

24: Ozark Beer Company: Rogers, AR

25: Lazy Magnolia Brewery: Kiln, MS

26: Great Raft Brewing: Shreveport, LA

27: Mountain State Brewing: Thomas, WV

28: Avondale Brewing Company: Birmingham, AL

29: Big Beach Brewing: Gulf Shores, AL

30: Palmetto Brewing Co.: Charleston, SC

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

