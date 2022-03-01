New Report from RAVE Reviews Reveals the Top Breweries in the Southwest for 2022

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, an independent, reader-supported website, has published its 2022 list of the top breweries in the Southwestern US, and it includes 30 fantastic watering holes. You can view the complete list on RAVE's website .

Beer drinkers out west have been kicking back with a cold one ever since the mid-19th century when brewmasters from all over the world immigrated here and set up shop. Beer lends itself perfectly to the local cuisine in these parts, and many taprooms have impressive pub menus to accompany whatever is on tap.

Using a 20-point scale for factors like nostalgia, popularity, cult following, destination, and scarcity, RAVE's list includes top breweries from Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma.

If you're ready to take a beer-tasting road trip through the great American Southwest, this list will serve as your guide. This year's winners include:

Arizona Wilderness Brewing: Gilbert, Arizona Peticolas Brewing Company: Dallas, Texas Turtle Mountain Brewing Company: Rio Rancho, New Mexico Superstition Meadery: Prescott, Arizona La Cumbre Brewing: Albuquerque, New Mexico Guadalupe Brewing Company: New Braunfels, Texas OHSO Brewery: Phoenix, Arizona Dragoon Brewing Company: Tucson, Arizona Iron Monk Brewing Company: Stillwater, Oklahoma Four Peaks Brewing Company: Tempe, Arizona Jester King Brewery: Austin, Texas Cowtown Brewing Company: Fort Worth, Texas Huss Brewing Company: Tempe, Arizona Santa Fe Brewing Company: Santa Fe, New Mexico Three Rivers Brewery: Farmington, New Mexico Mother Road Brewing Company: Flagstaff, Arizona Spotted Dog Brewery: Mesilla, New Mexico Historic Brewing Company: Flagstaff, Arizona Sierra Blanca Brewing Company: Moriarty, New Mexico Milton's Brewing: Carlsbad, New Mexico Stonecloud Brewing Company: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Roughtail Brewing Company: Midwest City, Oklahoma Prairie Artisan Ales: McAlester, Oklahoma Dead Armadillo Craft Brewing: Tulsa, Oklahoma Anthem Brewing Company: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Austin Beer Garden Brewing Company: Austin, Texas Bathtub Row Brewing Company: Los Alamos, New Mexico Saint Arnold Brewing Company: Houston, Texas Freetail Brewing Company: San Antonio, Texas Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling: San Antonio, Texas

To read further details about each of these exceptional breweries, check out 30 Best Breweries of the American Southwest 2022 for the full report, which includes links to each taproom.

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

