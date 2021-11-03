New Report from RAVE Reviews Reveals the Top CBD Stores in the Pacific Northwest

EUGENE, Ore., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, an independent, reader-supported website, has published its 2021 list of the best CBD stores in the Pacific Northwest. The directory includes 30 outstanding brick and mortar retailers to purchase your next CBD tinctures, topicals, gummies, pet products, and plenty more. You can view the complete list here: https://www.ravereviews.org/cbd/top-cbd-shops-in-the-pacific-northwest/ .

The Pacific Northwest is one of the top places on the planet for growing hemp. Now that cannabis is legal in at least three Pacific Northwest states, purchasing products made from this beneficial cannabinoid is easier than ever. From busy Portland and Seattle to out-of-the-way places like Woodburn, Oregon, Bethel, Alaska, and Sandpoint, Idaho, CBD is as popular as ever.

After a long 18-months of online shopping and curbside delivery, shoppers are ready to head out to physical shops where they can see, smell, touch, and experience CBD products up close. All of the stores on this list are open for business and staffed with expert budtenders just waiting to help you find the right CBD product for your needs.

RAVE's methodology was simple. First, come up with a list of every store in TPN selling CBD and determine its popularity, location, selection, and service. Then, they narrowed it down to the top choices in each of the four Pacific Northwest states. So, if you're ready to visit some impressive CBD shops, this list of the top CBD retailers in TPN will be your guide. The winners include:

1. Ganja Goddess: Seattle, Washington

2. Alchemy Health & Wellness CBD: Marysville, Washington

3. Have a Heart Belltown: Seattle, Washington

4. Ballard's Original Herbs House: Seattle, Washington

5. Herboriste: Vancouver, Washington

6. CBD of Spokane: Spokane Valley, Washington

7. The Novel Tree Medical: Bellevue, Washington

8. American Harvest Cannabis: Peshastin, Washington

9. Snake River Solace: Idaho Falls, Idaho

10. Nugget CBD: Boise, Idaho

11. Enliven CBD: Nampa, Idaho

12. Your CBD Store: Twin Falls, Idaho

13. Global CBD LLC: Sandpoint, Idaho

14. Happy Life CBD Bubble Tea & Coffee: Boise, Idaho

15. White Pine Organics CBD: Boise, Idaho

16. Enlighten Alaska: Anchorage, Alaska

17. Piece of Mind Cannabis: Anchorage, Alaska

18. Denali Dispensaries: Anchorage, Alaska

19. Alaska Buds: Bethel, Alaska

20. Releaf Alaska: Anchorage, Alaska

21. Magical Gardens: Kenai, Alaska

22. Great Northern Cannabis: Anchorage, Alaska

23. Kaleafa: Oregon City, Oregon

24. Oregon CBD Company: Albany, Oregon

25. CBD Hemp Store: Hillsboro, Oregon

26. CBD American Shaman Portland: Portland, Oregon

27. Your CBD Store: Gresham, Oregon

28. Oregon Euphorics: Bend, Oregon

29. Oregon Hemp House: Portland, Oregon

30. Red Barn Hemp: Woodburn, Oregon

For more details about these 30 exceptional CBD stores in the Pacific Northwest, check out LINK NEEDED for the full details, including links to each business.

