New Report from Sunny Further Reveals America's Loneliness Epidemic--and How to Fix It

Social Connection in the Modern World: Insights from the U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunny, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering meaningful social connection, is breaking new ground with its latest report, Social Connection in the Modern World. Leveraging data from the 2024 U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, this analysis shines a light on the stark realities of loneliness and isolation in America today—offering valuable insights and practical actions for building connection.

"With our custom analysis, we can see the scale of the loneliness crisis with incredible clarity," says Heather Liu Leary, PhD, co-author of the report. "This remarkable data set doesn't just describe the problem; it points us directly to where we might uncover effective solutions."

Key Findings:

Over 40% of Americans report feeling lonely "sometimes, usually, or always."

report feeling lonely "sometimes, usually, or always." Younger adults and lower-income groups bear the brunt of loneliness, with nearly 60% of those aged 18-29 experiencing loneliness regularly.

Middle-aged adults face extreme deficits in social support, struggling to balance work, family, and other responsibilities.

face deficits in social support, struggling to balance work, family, and other responsibilities. Despite employee connection being cited as a key driver for return-to-office mandates, our research shows being in an office has little impact on feelings of disconnection and loneliness: suggesting that connection at work is much more complex than just location.

"Our report shows that small changes in behavior—like having a weekly get-together with friends or calling a family member instead of texting—are associated with meaningful improvements in social health," adds Steven Michael Crane, co-author. "The good news? Everyone can take simple steps to improve their social connections and relationships."

Sunny invites researchers, policymakers, organizations, employers, and communities to explore this data, reflect on its implications, and join in fostering a more connected future.

About Sunny

Sunny is an innovative nonprofit with a mission to create a more meaningfully connected world. While social ties are critical to physical and mental health, people increasingly lack meaningful connection and a sense of belonging, despite our hyper-connected lives.

Through an expanding suite of science-backed solutions, including actionable social media content and an upcoming mobile app and employer offering, Sunny provides practical ways to realize a more fulfilling social life.

Let's build a more connected world—together.

