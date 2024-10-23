New Report from The Common Good Highlights Urgent Need to Strengthen American Democracy

As global democracies face backsliding, the U.S. struggles with polarization, political divides, growing distrust, and rising threats of violence, says 2024 report.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national report from the nonpartisan group, The Common Good, reveals alarming trends in American democracy. According to America's Report Card © , U.S. democracy receives a grade of C- compared to other democracies. The report is the first in a series that compares the U.S. to nations across the globe in important policy areas, like the economy, national defense, and health, highlighting urgent areas for improvement.

The group analyzed and compiled data from leading sources, including their own Index on National Division. The findings are striking:

America's Report Card © gave the U.S. a grade of C- overall on Democracy compared to other nations. As revealed in the report, half a century ago the U.S. consistently ranked among the world's leading democracies but now, the U.S. ranks among less established democracies.

Patricia Duff, founder of The Common Good, said, "America's Report Card © shows that the state of our democracy is at a critical juncture. Americans can do better. Our politics of division must end."

