New Report from Tripod Education Reveals Big Changes to K-12 Coming in 2024

LIVONIA, Mich., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripod Education, the nation's leading provider of classroom-level survey assessments for K-12 education, has released a market study titled "Big Changes in 2023-2024: Tripod's K-12 Market Study". This comprehensive report, grounded in Tripod's expertise in educational research and analytics, offers insights into the evolving landscape of K-12 education.

The survey of 787 educators, including teachers and district administrators, uncovers significant shifts in instructional approaches, curricula, and district strategies. Key findings include the need for comprehensive professional learning, enhanced support in implementing new programs and initiatives, and the influence of socio-political trends on educational policies and spending. Respondents indicated they expect to see a variety of changes, needs, and challenges in these areas, including:

Significant curriculum changes in areas such as ELA, Mathematics, Science of Reading, and Blended Learning

Continued challenges in school improvement including limited time for learning and collaboration, and coping with too many demands or changes

Increased preference for using more behavioral data and student progress data for evaluating student success to support decision-making processes

"This report is not just a collection of data; it's a reflection of Tripod Education's commitment to enhancing educational practices, student engagement, and school climate. We invite school and district leaders across the nation to explore the detailed findings and recommendations of this report to identify where educators are seeking change and support," remarked Byron Adams, Vice President of Tripod Education.

Tripod Education is hosting a webinar to share the results on January 10, 2024 - registration can be found here. To access the full report and to understand how Tripod Education is shaping the future of classroom survey assessments and improvement, click here.

About Tripod Education:

Tripod Education is the nation's leading provider of classroom-level student survey assessments for K-12 education. Tripod's research and analytics deliver valuable insights about teaching practices, student engagement, and school climate. Tripod uses a database of millions of survey responses to calibrate results against broadly anchored norms, and the Tripod reporting platform presents engaging feedback for educators to promote school improvement and professional learning. The Tripod Suite of Surveys includes almost a dozen different survey tools including the Tripod 7Cs student perception survey – which, through extensive validation, has been shown to be a reliable reflection of teacher strengths, and improve the accuracy of walk-through observations. Tripod Education is a Scholarus Learning Company.

