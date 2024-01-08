New Report from Tripod Education Reveals Big Changes to K-12 Coming in 2024

News provided by

Tripod Education

08 Jan, 2024, 07:30 ET

LIVONIA, Mich., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripod Education, the nation's leading provider of classroom-level survey assessments for K-12 education, has released a market study titled "Big Changes in 2023-2024: Tripod's K-12 Market Study". This comprehensive report, grounded in Tripod's expertise in educational research and analytics, offers insights into the evolving landscape of K-12 education.

Continue Reading

The survey of 787 educators, including teachers and district administrators, uncovers significant shifts in instructional approaches, curricula, and district strategies. Key findings include the need for comprehensive professional learning, enhanced support in implementing new programs and initiatives, and the influence of socio-political trends on educational policies and spending. Respondents indicated they expect to see a variety of changes, needs, and challenges in these areas, including:

  • Significant curriculum changes in areas such as ELA, Mathematics, Science of Reading, and Blended Learning
  • Continued challenges in school improvement including limited time for learning and collaboration, and coping with too many demands or changes
  • Increased preference for using more behavioral data and student progress data for evaluating student success to support decision-making processes

"This report is not just a collection of data; it's a reflection of Tripod Education's commitment to enhancing educational practices, student engagement, and school climate. We invite school and district leaders across the nation to explore the detailed findings and recommendations of this report to identify where educators are seeking change and support," remarked Byron Adams, Vice President of Tripod Education.

Tripod Education is hosting a webinar to share the results on January 10, 2024 - registration can be found here. To access the full report and to understand how Tripod Education is shaping the future of classroom survey assessments and improvement, click here. 

About Tripod Education:

Tripod Education is the nation's leading provider of classroom-level student survey assessments for K-12 education. Tripod's research and analytics deliver valuable insights about teaching practices, student engagement, and school climate. Tripod uses a database of millions of survey responses to calibrate results against broadly anchored norms, and the Tripod reporting platform presents engaging feedback for educators to promote school improvement and professional learning. The Tripod Suite of Surveys includes almost a dozen different survey tools including the Tripod 7Cs student perception survey – which, through extensive validation, has been shown to be a reliable reflection of teacher strengths, and improve the accuracy of walk-through observations. Tripod Education is a Scholarus Learning Company.

Media Contact:
Ben Politzer
[email protected]
1-888-212-3121

SOURCE Tripod Education

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.