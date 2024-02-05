New Report Helps Homeowners Pay Off Their Mortgages Fast and Save Over $100,000 in Interest and Mortgage Insurance

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from an author who empowers readers to achieve success helps homeowners discover how to pay off their mortgages fast and save them $100,000 or more in interest and mortgage insurance. The report teaches homeowners how to gain more income, access more funds, and become mortgage-free in a fraction of the mortgage term.

How I Paid Off My 30-Year Mortgage in Less Than 3 Years! Report Mujiba Salaam Parker

In the How I Paid Off My 30-Year Mortgage in Less Than 3 Years! Report, Mujiba Salaam Parker, "The Empowerment QueenTM", uses her inspiring story to equip homeowners to own their homes outright. Parker provides a detailed step-by-step account of how she paid off her mortgage in less than 1/10 of the expected time.

This timely and practical guide doesn't just explain why it is important to own a home free and clear, it shows homeowners how to use impactful information and effective steps to achieve their financial goal. In the How I Paid Off My 30-Year Mortgage in Less Than 3 Years! Report, Parker includes background on mortgages and amortization, how to easily earn more income and access more funds without incurring debt, how her process is better than making bi-weekly mortgage payments, and how to save a lot of money. She provides step-by-step instructions that will also help homeowners understand the mindset needed to become mortgage-free.

"I wrote this report because I realized that owning your home outright is a great accomplishment that is unfortunately rare," says Parker. "In fact, less than 27% of homeowners under the age of 65 have this luxury according to U.S. Census data. I now know the peace of mind that comes from truly owning your home. I wanted to share my experience, along with 8 detailed steps that homeowners can take to pay off their mortgages fast and save $100,000 or more."

Mujiba Salaam Parker, "The Empowerment QueenTM" empowers those who are seeking a better way to finally get what they REALLY want in life. She teaches individuals how to live with ease, peace of mind, and prosperity. Parker has over 25 years of experience in economic and community development, and grant management. Currently, she raises millions in grant funding for a nonprofit organization.

The How I Paid Off My 30-Year Mortgage in Less Than 3 Years! Report is available online at www.mymortgagepaidoff.com.

