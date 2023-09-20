New Report Highlights $14 Billion in Utility-Scale Clean Power Investments in Colorado

News provided by

American Clean Power Association

20 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

 Recent projects and manufacturing pushes state's solar, wind, and storage workforce to over 15,000 jobs 

Projections show Colorado will receive additional $12 billion in capital investment and 9,500 MW of capacity by 2030

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report released today by the American Clean Power Association (ACP) illustrates the significant contributions utility-scale clean energy projects are making in Colorado. The report, Clean Energy Powers Colorado, finds that over one-third of the state's energy capacity is currently generated through solar and wind projects, making Colorado a top 10 state for wind and solar deployment. Clean energy capacity in the state now stands at nearly 7,000 megawatts (MW), enough to power 2.5 million homes. 

Clean energy in the state has grown by way of nearly $14 billion of capital investment into not only utility-scale solar, storage, and wind projects, but also into a robust manufacturing sector. Colorado's 12 operating clean energy manufacturing facilities have created jobs throughout the state, helping increase the number of Coloradans working in the utility-scale sector to more than 15,750. These utility-scale clean energy jobs span from development and operations to manufacturing and construction roles.

Beyond simply expanding energy capacity, clean power projects also contribute revenue at the state and local levels throughout Colorado. Clean power projects have generated more than $20 million in state and local taxes annually and generated another $28 million for landowners collected through leases. This totals $48 million in annual contributions flowing into Colorado's economy. This revenue is crucial in helping to bridge budget shortfalls and fund essential services, as well as allowing families to pursue new income avenues and opportunities to hold onto land passed down through generations. 

Colorado's clean energy capacity is expected to more than double by 2030, according to the report. ACP estimates new capacity to the state's energy grid of 1,250 MW of battery storage, 4,000 MW of solar, and 4,250 MW of wind, which will bring total clean power capacity in the state to nearly 16,500 MW. This increased capacity represents a 136% increase in clean power serving Colorado consumers, with $12 billion in capital investment expected in addition to $64 million in annual state and local tax revenue and $78 million in landowner lease revenue.

Read the full report.

About American Clean Power
The American Clean Power Association (ACP) is the leading voice of today's multi-tech clean energy industry, representing 750 utility-scale solar, wind, energy storage, green hydrogen and transmission companies. ACP is committed to meeting America's national security, economic and climate goals with fast-growing, low-cost, and reliable domestic power.  

Follow ACP on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and learn more at cleanpower.org

SOURCE American Clean Power Association

Also from this source

American Clean Power Association Statement on Monmouth Offshore Wind Opinion Poll

New Report Highlights $15 Billion in Utility-Scale Clean Power Investments in North Carolina

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.