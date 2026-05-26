New Report Highlights How Successful Staffing Companies Are Evolving Amid AI Boom

The BGL Human Capital Management Insider

CLEVELAND, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The staffing industry is undergoing significant transformation, as persistent labor shortages across critical sectors collide with rapid AI adoption and automation, according to an industry report released by the Human Capital Management (HCM) investment banking team at Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).

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Our view is that AI will reshape, not replace, the staffing industry. Post this The staffing industry is undergoing significant transformation, as persistent labor shortages across critical sectors collide with rapid AI adoption and automation, according to an industry report released by the Human Capital Management (HCM) investment banking team at Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).

Alan Bulger, Managing Director: "There is a pervasive fear surrounding the future of work as AI adoption accelerates. Our view is that AI will reshape, not replace, the staffing industry. The firms that succeed over the next decade will be those that embrace AI to enhance recruiter productivity, deepen client relationships, and focus on delivering specialized talent solutions."

In the report, BGL examines how rapid AI adoption, evolving labor market dynamics, and the growing demand for specialized talent are fundamentally transforming the staffing and workforce solutions industry. The report highlights how staffing firms are evolving from transactional recruiting models toward higher-value advisory, workforce planning, and relationship-driven talent solutions.

Key staffing industry trends in the report include:

What staffing companies need to do to succeed in the next 10 years

How staffing companies are repositioning themselves amid the AI boom

The impact of specialized talent scarcity on pricing power

Staffing business strategies will need to account for both the integration of AI and the increasing unemployment in relevant sectors. The challenge is no longer whether AI will change hiring, but how firms can leverage the technology to enhance workforce productivity and improve talent outcomes.

About BGL's Human Capital Management Investment Banking Team

Led by Alan Bugler, BGL's HCM investment banking team has decades of relevant experience and a network of long-standing relationships across a broad range of subsectors, including workforce solutions, human resource services, education, and training. The HCM market is rapidly shifting as companies adopt cloud-based platforms, integrate AI-driven analytics, and prioritize employee experience. Businesses that anticipate these changes and strategically position themselves are capturing significant growth opportunities. Our team leverages proprietary market knowledge and deep sector relationships to help clients capitalize on these trends.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company