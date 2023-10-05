New Report Highlights Investment Commitments and Challenges in the Global Hydrogen Storage Sector

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogen Storage Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nations and industries worldwide are united in their pursuit of a cleaner and more sustainable future. At the heart of this environmental commitment lies hydrogen, a versatile energy carrier renowned for its energy density and phase adaptability. Hydrogen is emerging as a game-changer, particularly in the decarbonization of challenging sectors like oil and gas, mining, iron and steel, and heavy transport, promising to revolutionize the future of energy.

A comprehensive market research report has been released, providing an in-depth analysis of the global hydrogen storage sector. This report highlights substantial investment commitments and the associated challenges that the industry is actively addressing. It underscores hydrogen's unique value as an energy carrier while shedding light on alternative storage technologies. Crucially, the report delves into the policy support available in various regions, serving as an invaluable guide for industry stakeholders. By providing insights into key players, growing opportunities, and the critical decision-making processes behind energy storage technologies, this report caters to both newcomers and established players in the energy market.

Key Drivers of Investment in the Hydrogen Industry:

Energy Security and Transition : Energy security and the global energy transition are driving significant investments in the hydrogen sector. Hydrogen is recognized as a vital pillar of decarbonization, offering a pathway to reduce emissions in sectors such as oil and gas, mining, iron and steel, and heavy transport.

Versatile Energy Carrier: Hydrogen's energy density and adaptability make it a versatile fuel and energy carrier capable of powering a wide range of applications, including power generation and energy storage in the power and energy industry.

While policy support for hydrogen is strong in many regions across the world, some obstacles must be overcome to facilitate faster growth. This study provides a comprehensive overview of the current status and future outlook of the global hydrogen storage sector, considering growth drivers, challenges, and investment commitments made by industry stakeholders.

Key Questions Addressed:

Hydrogen's Role as an Energy Carrier : What is hydrogen's value proposition as an energy carrier, and how is hydrogen stored?

: What is hydrogen's value proposition as an energy carrier, and how is hydrogen stored? Storage Technologies : What are the advantages and disadvantages of various hydrogen storage technologies?

: What are the advantages and disadvantages of various hydrogen storage technologies? Storage Capacity : What is the installed capacity of hydrogen storage assets, and what is the potential for storage capacity expansion by region and storage type during the forecast period (2023-2030)?

: What is the installed capacity of hydrogen storage assets, and what is the potential for storage capacity expansion by region and storage type during the forecast period (2023-2030)? Decision-Making in Energy Storage : What are the major decisions involved in choosing energy storage technologies and types of hydrogen storage?

: What are the major decisions involved in choosing energy storage technologies and types of hydrogen storage? Policy Support : What level of policy support is available for value chain participants in different regions globally?

: What level of policy support is available for value chain participants in different regions globally? Key Industry Players : Who are the key players in the hydrogen storage value chain?

: Who are the key players in the hydrogen storage value chain? Growth Opportunities: What growth opportunities exist for both newcomers and existing players in the hydrogen storage sector?

This comprehensive report offers crucial insights into the future of hydrogen storage, making it an essential resource for industry stakeholders and decision-makers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

The Case for Hydrogen Storage and Its Challenges

Energy Storage Technology Comparison

Segmentation by Storage Type

Hydrogen Storage Types' Duration Periods

Hydrogen Storage - Ideal Storage Types

Comparison of Storage Types

Hydrogen Storage Media's Growth Phases

Hydrogen Storage Status and Outlook

Key Market Participants

Carrier Comparison - Liquid Hydrogen, Ammonia, and Methanol

Key Global Hydrogen Storage Infrastructure Owners

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Policy Support

Hydrogen Storage in the European Union

Hydrogen Storage in the United States

Hydrogen Storage in APAC

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Forecasts

Forecast Assumptions

Annual Hydrogen Storage Capacity Addition by Storage Type

Annual Hydrogen Storage Capacity Addition by Region

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Storage Types

Liquid Storage

Solid State Storage

Surface Gaseous Storage

Underground Gaseous Storage

6. Growth Opportunity Regional Analysis

North America Analysis

Europe Analysis

APAC Analysis

LATAM Analysis

Middle East and Africa Analysis

and Africa Analysis South Asia Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Competitive Landscape

Hydrogen Storage Value Chain

Patent Activity

Key Market Players

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Storage-as-a-service

Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 3: Value Chain Participation

