New Report Highlights Investment Commitments and Challenges in the Global Hydrogen Storage Sector

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Oct, 2023, 10:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogen Storage Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nations and industries worldwide are united in their pursuit of a cleaner and more sustainable future. At the heart of this environmental commitment lies hydrogen, a versatile energy carrier renowned for its energy density and phase adaptability. Hydrogen is emerging as a game-changer, particularly in the decarbonization of challenging sectors like oil and gas, mining, iron and steel, and heavy transport, promising to revolutionize the future of energy.

A comprehensive market research report has been released, providing an in-depth analysis of the global hydrogen storage sector. This report highlights substantial investment commitments and the associated challenges that the industry is actively addressing. It underscores hydrogen's unique value as an energy carrier while shedding light on alternative storage technologies. Crucially, the report delves into the policy support available in various regions, serving as an invaluable guide for industry stakeholders. By providing insights into key players, growing opportunities, and the critical decision-making processes behind energy storage technologies, this report caters to both newcomers and established players in the energy market.

Key Drivers of Investment in the Hydrogen Industry:

  • Energy Security and Transition: Energy security and the global energy transition are driving significant investments in the hydrogen sector. Hydrogen is recognized as a vital pillar of decarbonization, offering a pathway to reduce emissions in sectors such as oil and gas, mining, iron and steel, and heavy transport.
  • Versatile Energy Carrier: Hydrogen's energy density and adaptability make it a versatile fuel and energy carrier capable of powering a wide range of applications, including power generation and energy storage in the power and energy industry.

While policy support for hydrogen is strong in many regions across the world, some obstacles must be overcome to facilitate faster growth. This study provides a comprehensive overview of the current status and future outlook of the global hydrogen storage sector, considering growth drivers, challenges, and investment commitments made by industry stakeholders.

Key Questions Addressed:

  • Hydrogen's Role as an Energy Carrier: What is hydrogen's value proposition as an energy carrier, and how is hydrogen stored?
  • Storage Technologies: What are the advantages and disadvantages of various hydrogen storage technologies?
  • Storage Capacity: What is the installed capacity of hydrogen storage assets, and what is the potential for storage capacity expansion by region and storage type during the forecast period (2023-2030)?
  • Decision-Making in Energy Storage: What are the major decisions involved in choosing energy storage technologies and types of hydrogen storage?
  • Policy Support: What level of policy support is available for value chain participants in different regions globally?
  • Key Industry Players: Who are the key players in the hydrogen storage value chain?
  • Growth Opportunities: What growth opportunities exist for both newcomers and existing players in the hydrogen storage sector?

This comprehensive report offers crucial insights into the future of hydrogen storage, making it an essential resource for industry stakeholders and decision-makers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • The Case for Hydrogen Storage and Its Challenges
  • Energy Storage Technology Comparison
  • Segmentation by Storage Type
  • Hydrogen Storage Types' Duration Periods
  • Hydrogen Storage - Ideal Storage Types
  • Comparison of Storage Types
  • Hydrogen Storage Media's Growth Phases
  • Hydrogen Storage Status and Outlook
  • Key Market Participants
  • Carrier Comparison - Liquid Hydrogen, Ammonia, and Methanol
  • Key Global Hydrogen Storage Infrastructure Owners
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Policy Support

  • Hydrogen Storage in the European Union
  • Hydrogen Storage in the United States
  • Hydrogen Storage in APAC

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Forecasts

  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Annual Hydrogen Storage Capacity Addition by Storage Type
  • Annual Hydrogen Storage Capacity Addition by Region

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Storage Types

  • Liquid Storage
  • Solid State Storage
  • Surface Gaseous Storage
  • Underground Gaseous Storage

6. Growth Opportunity Regional Analysis

  • North America Analysis
  • Europe Analysis
  • APAC Analysis
  • LATAM Analysis
  • Middle East and Africa Analysis
  • South Asia Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Competitive Landscape

  • Hydrogen Storage Value Chain
  • Patent Activity
  • Key Market Players

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Storage-as-a-service
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Value Chain Participation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v0qwik

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Floor Adhesives Market Projected to Reach $12.8 Billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.8%: Low VOC and Eco-Friendly Materials Drive Demand

Global Smart Retail Market Report 2023-2027 & 2032: Digital Signage, AI, and More - Transforming the Shopping Experience with Innovative Technology

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.