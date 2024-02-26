New Report Identifies the Best and the Worst Statehouses for Supporting Public Schools and Their Students

News provided by

Network for Public Education

26 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

From book bans to teacher qualifications, a new report examines the laws and policies that support or undermine each state's public schools and the students who attend them.

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Schooling in America, issued by the Network for Public Education (NPE), rates the states on 42 factors that impact public education. The report includes a special focus on student protection—both inside and outside the public school system.

Five states received an "A" grade for their strong support of public schools; however, 17 states received an "F" based on their failure to support public schools and protect children in educational settings within and outside their public schools.

Top five states                                                       

  1. North Dakota                                                     
  2. Connecticut                                                         
  3. Vermont                                                             
  4. Illinois                                                                
  5. Nebraska                                                            

Bottom five states

     47. Arkansas
     48. North Carolina
     49. Utah
     50. Arizona
     51. Florida

Rated categories include:

Privatization: guardrails and limits on charter and voucher programs.
Homeschooling: laws to ensure child wellbeing and safety.
Financial Support for Public Schools: sufficient and equitable funding.
Freedom to Teach and Learn: instruction free of political intrusion; student safety protections.

Florida earned only 19 of 111 possible points—the only state to lose all points for its lack of financial support for public schools. Along with North Carolina, it was in the bottom ranking for Freedom to Teach and Learn.

According to Carol Burris, NPE's Executive Director, "Florida's statehouse enacts policies designed to drive children out of public schools and into unregulated and unstable alternatives. Sadly, it's working. Along with Arizona, it's become a sunny state for shady education practices."

North Dakota received the highest score. "North Dakota stands out for traditional, not radical, conservative values in education," Burris said. Connecticut earned second place.

Commenting on the report findings, NPE President Diane Ravitch warns, "Our public schools made America a great nation. The rush to privatization undermines public schools while promoting discrimination, waste, fraud, and abuse. If we continue to divert public money to privately-managed charter schools, religious schools, private schools, and homeschooling, we put our nation at risk."

The full report and its ratings can be found here.

The Network for Public Education is a national advocacy group whose mission is to preserve, promote, improve, and strengthen public schools for current and future generations of students.

Contact: Carol Burris
[email protected]
(646) 678-4477

SOURCE Network for Public Education

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.