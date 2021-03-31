New Report Illuminates Federal Discrimination Against the People of the U.S. Virgin Islands

Unequal treatment under SSI, Medicaid, and a lack of federal voting rights comes at a staggering cost to Virgin Islanders

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report, Shadow Citizens: Confronting Federal Discrimination in the U.S. Virgin Islands, from the Disability Rights Center of the Virgin Islands (DRCVI) reveals drastic disparities resulting from federal programs that discriminate against the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The new report, available at www.drcvi.org, adds to mounting public scrutiny surrounding racial inequity, voting rights, and healthcare disparities. The document is the first of its kind to provide a comprehensive look at the financial and human impacts of the U.S. Virgin Islands' exclusion from federal programs. The report states, "Despite having U.S. citizenship by birth, the U.S. Virgin Islands gets zero electoral votes for President, zero U.S. Senators, zero voting representation on the floor of the House of Representatives, and no Article III protections for its federal judges."

Using the Freedom of Information Act, DRCVI obtained never-before-seen tax collections from the IRS showing hundreds of millions of dollars in federal tax collections from the U.S. Virgin Islands in recent decades, with approximately $180 million in 2019 alone. The IRS figures are likely to raise new questions about arguments used to justify the exclusion of Virgin Islanders.

Shadow Citizens seeks to bring local and national attention to both the breadth of federal program discrimination affecting the U.S. Virgin Islands and the magnitude of its impact on the Territory. Amid ongoing efforts to rebuild the territory in the wake of Hurricanes Irma and Maria and COVID-19, the report renews focus on longstanding problems of federal discrimination that had been affecting the territory for decades before the arrival of the storms or the pandemic.

The Disability Rights Center of the Virgin Islands (DRCVI) is the federally-mandated and funded protection and advocacy corporation for the U.S. Virgin Islands. DRCVI's mission is to advance the legal rights of people with disabilities, support and empower families and provide training and information that promotes the overall health and educational development of children and youth.

