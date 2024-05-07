New Report Illuminates Gen Z Philanthropic Giving Behavior

Blackbaud Institute "Gen Z at the Table" Report Shows 84% of Gen Zers Support Nonprofit Organizations, Charities, or Causes in Some Way and Offers a Roadmap for Increased Engagement

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blackbaud Institute, a research lab at Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today released a new report, Gen Z at the Table: A Special Edition of the Next Generation of Giving.

The first free-to-access Gen Z philanthropy report of this magnitude, the Blackbaud Institute's latest survey busts traditional myths about Gen Z givers and offers new insights that can inform clear, creative approaches to engaging this critical demographic.

How Gen Z Supports Causes

"Our research shows that Gen Zers are generous and are already taking an active role in philanthropy as donors, advocates, volunteers, and even as employees at nonprofit organizations," said Carrie Cobb, chief data officer, Blackbaud. "We've consistently heard from professional fundraisers and others that they feel under-prepared to engage with Gen Z. This report offers research-driven recommendations and a roadmap to help them welcome Gen Z donors to the table."

Key Findings:

Gen Zers are generous, especially with their time and energy. 84% of Gen Zers report that they support nonprofit organizations, charities, or causes in some way.

Dollar donations by Gen Z will likely grow in the coming years. As financial donors, Gen Zers are at an early stage of their development, yet 1/3 of Gen Z donors said they plan to increase their giving in the coming year.

Gen Z is motivated by trust in organizations and wants to be assured of impact. Across the board, Gen Zers report that their giving is motivated by belief in an organization's mission and that they want assurance that an organization gives back to the community. Nearly 70% say that impact reporting is likely to motivate increased giving and nearly 60% said a postal thank-you letter would motivate them.

Convenience and spontaneity drive Gen Z's giving channel preferences. Key giving channels for Gen Zers include opportunities that fit in the flow of their daily lives, such as donating at checkout, at events, and via social media. 42% say they tend to engage spontaneously with causes and organizations.

Workplace giving and volunteering is a strong positive with Gen Zers. Among employees of companies offering these programs, 89% and 92% of Gen Zers participate, respectively.



In addition to the research conducted by the Blackbaud Institute, findings from studies facilitated by the Generosity Commission, a nonpartisan group of leaders from across the sector, offer national context for Gen Z generosity.

"The Generosity Commission's research into giving and volunteerism shows that generosity is expansive, and the expressions of generosity vary," said Mike Gianoni, president, CEO, and vice chairman of the board, Blackbaud, and co-chair of the Generosity Commission. "While Gen Z may not yet have the 'buying power' of older generations, their passion and connectivity have the potential for great impact. Empowering Gen Z to take an active role in philanthropy may be as simple as inviting them to participate, acknowledging their generosity, and giving it the power to grow."

The Blackbaud Institute gives social impact professionals data to understand broader industry trends, benchmark success, and take fundraising to new levels. For this study, two parallel surveys were conducted: one among Gen Z adult consumers (born 1997–2005) and one among nonprofit professionals across generations. Online surveys of almost 1,300 Gen Z consumers and over 275 nonprofit professionals were conducted along with follow-up virtual in-depth interviews among Gen Z supporters and nonprofit professionals.

For more information on Gen Z giving trends, the full 30+ page report can be accessed here. All Blackbaud Institute resources are offered for free, as part of Blackbaud's commitment to accelerating social impact.

