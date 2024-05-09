New Report: Imports Top List for America's Most Stolen Vehicles

Sedans Bump Full Size Pickups from Top Spot

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia and Hyundai vehicles experienced the highest theft rates in 2023, breaking the years-long trend of full-size pickups topping the list, according to a new report issued by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to preventing and prosecuting insurance crime and fraud.

Year End Theft Trends

Social media trends highlighting how to steal these vehicles likely played a factor in pushing Kia and Hyundai models to occupy six spots, including the top three, on the list of the 10 most stolen vehicles. Also featured on this list behind Hyundai and Kia models are full-size pickups and additional mid-size cars, including the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Honda Accord, Honda Civic, and Ford F150 Series Pickup. More than 85 percent of passenger vehicles reported stolen were subsequently recovered by law enforcement or other means, with 34 percent recovered within a day of the vehicle being reported stolen.

"These rankings highlight the persistent threat of vehicle theft across the country," said NICB President and CEO David J. Glawe. "NICB works with law enforcement agencies and industry partners to deploy advanced technologies and strategies to combat vehicle theft from organized criminal networks and individuals. Even as we work to deter crime, it is crucial for owners to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to protect their vehicles."

National Top 10 Vehicle Makes/Models Stolen 2023 Rank Make/Model 2023 Thefts 1 Hyundai Elantra 48,445 2 Hyundai Sonata 42,813 3 Kia Optima 30,204 4 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 23,721 5 Kia Soul 21,001 6 Honda Accord 20,895 7 Honda Civic 19,858 8 Kia Forte 16,209 9 Ford F150 Series Pickup 15,852 10 Kia Sportage 15,749

This report comes after another NICB trend analysis, which indicated that the U.S. is still experiencing a surge in vehicle theft rates that started at the onset of the pandemic. This past year, the nation saw another increase as vehicle theft claims rose 1 percent from 2022 to 2023.

NICB is coordinating efforts by all of the manufacturers to identify vehicles frequently stolen to reduce vehicle theft and partnering with state and federal law enforcement agencies to disrupt criminal networks and help recover stolen vehicles for member companies. It also participates in federal, state and local task forces, fusion centers, and intelligence groups to deter vehicle theft and works strategically with lawmakers and regulators in all 50 states to boost efforts by insurers and law enforcement to fight insurance fraud crime trends.

NICB recommends the following tips to help prevent vehicle thefts:

Park in well-lit areas.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

Hide valuables out of sight, such as in the glove box or trunk.

Do not leave your keys in your vehicle.

Do not leave the area while your vehicle is running.

If your vehicle is stolen, call law enforcement and your insurer immediately because reporting a vehicle as soon as possible after it is stolen increases the chance of recovery.

If your vehicle is stolen:

Report your vehicle as stolen immediately to police:

According to NICB data, 34 percent of recovered stolen vehicles are recovered on the same day as the theft, and 45 percent are recovered within two days. Reporting the theft to law enforcement also provides a record to show to your insurer.

Report your stolen vehicle to your insurer:

Oftentimes insurers need a police report before honoring a claim.

Be prepared to provide important vehicle information:

You will need to provide the make/model of the vehicle, color, license plate number, as well as the vehicle's VIN number. (The VIN can be found on your insurance policy documentation or on the Proof of Insurance card.)

The process for filing a stolen vehicle report to your insurer could be over the phone, online, or even directly to your insurance agent.

Learn more about reporting stolen vehicles here.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, call the NICB at 1-800-TEL-NICB.

