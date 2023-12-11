New Report Indicates Record Number of US Physicians and Medical Specialists are ABMS Member Board Certified

American Board of Medical Specialties

11 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

ABMS Releases Board Certification Report with Updated Data and Information

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly released report, a record number of physicians and medical specialists are certified by an American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) Member Board. ABMS board certification provides an independent evaluation of a physician or medical specialist's knowledge and skills to practice safely and effectively; serving as a trusted credential patients can rely upon when selecting a provider for their health care needs.

The newly-released 2022-2023 ABMS Board Certification Report shows that a record 988,737 physicians and medical specialists (diplomates) are actively certified by an ABMS Member Board. This represents an increase of more than 10,000 diplomates over the previous year. This data is current as of June 30, 2023.

The new report offers updated, interesting facts about the ABMS board certification landscape and diplomates including:

  • The 24 Member Boards awarded 33,600 new specialty certificates and 16,972 new subspecialty certificates.
  • The median age of an ABMS diplomate is 56 and the mean age is 57.
  • 33.4 percent of all active diplomates are female, while 60.4 percent are male, with approximately six percent of diplomates' genders unknown.
  • Younger diplomates (those 35-44 years old) are evenly distributed between male (45.8 percent) and female (44.0 percent), with approximately ten percent of diplomates' genders unknown.
  • Older diplomates (those 65–74 years old) are heavily skewed toward males, with 74.7 percent male compared to 24.0 percent female, with approximately one percent of diplomates' genders unknown.
  • Distribution of board certified physicians and medical specialists by ABMS Member Board, specialty, and state.

In addition to the 2022-2023 ABMS Board Certification Report, ABMS also released an updated 2023 ABMS Guide to Medical Specialties, which provides detailed information on the ABMS, including its 24 Member Boards, nine Associate Members, and 40 specialty and 89 subspecialty certification areas. The ABMS Guide to Medical Specialties is a valuable resource regarding the medical areas where physicians and medical specialists can be certified, descriptions of each specialty and subspecialty as well as the types of conditions commonly treated.

About ABMS 
Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than 985,000 physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 40 specialties and 89 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

