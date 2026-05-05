The factors fueling the global mining equipment market through 2032 include rising need for technologically advanced mining gear, increasing activities involving the extraction of metals and minerals, and rapid urbanization in Asia-Pacific.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a brand-new industry analysis titled "Mining Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". The global mining equipment market size was valued at $ 122.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $ 200.9 billion by 2032 registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2023 to 2032.

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Report Quick-Reference Data

Report Title Mining Equipment Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023 to 2032 Report Code A00036| Allied Market Research Base Year 2022 Market Size 2020 USD 122.3 billion Market Forecast 2032 USD 200.9 billion CAGR 4.1% (2023 to 2032) By Type Mineral processing equipment

Surface mining equipment

Underground mining equipment

Mining drills and breakers

Crushing, pulverizing, and screening equipment

Others By APPLICATION Metal mining

Mineral mining

Coal mining By SOLUTION Products

Services Regions North America | Europe | Asia-Pacific | LAMEA

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The strong growth of the mining equipment market is mainly driven by a rapidly growing global demand for metals, minerals and primarily coal which are key raw materials for construction, electronics manufacturing, and the now booming clean energy industry. Mining equipment (drills, excavators, crushing & screening machinery, loaders, haul trucks and underground equipment) is the operational foundation of surface and underground mining industries around the world.

Higher demand for critical minerals (lithium, cobalt, nickel and copper) fueled by the global shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy infrastructure has thus resulted in a solid tailwind for mining equipment manufacturers. Moreover, rising urbanization in emerging economies is perpetuating the demand for iron ore, cement and other construction-fill minerals, thus maximizing equipment procurement cycles on a global scale.

Key Market Insights

As courageous, you are performing there in October 2023. The Allied Market Research razes is relying on those heaps of minimal one's izzard and austere run yet compelling traits defining the mining equipment enterprise landscape:

Increase in mining operations: The increase in procurement of advanced mineral processing and surface mining equipment around the world is primarily triggered by rising demand for precious metals, like gold, silver, platinum as well as industrial metals such as copper and nickel.

Technological Development: The usage of autonomous mining vehicles, remote-controlled drilling systems, AI-enabled predictive maintenance solutions, and IoT-powered fleet management platforms in the sector is on the rise to improve work efficiency and worker safety.

Restraints - Regulatory challenges: The environmental regulations controlling mining activities in the area of North America and Europe, extended process of permit acquisition and protests from local communities are important handbrake limiting market growth in developed economies.

Electrification boom: The ongoing decarbonization trend and higher diesel fuel prices are forcing mining equipment manufacturers to expedite development of battery-electric surface and subterranean devices, setting off a opposition fragment inside the greater marketplace

Automation & digitalization: The mining machinery landscape is changing with the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and advanced sensor technologies. These enable real-time performance monitoring, remote operations, and a reduction in operational costs.

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Market Segment Analysis

Based on equipment type, application and solution, the global mining equipment market is segmented further describing different growth dynamics across these individual subsegments in Market forecasts.

By Equipment Type

Based on the type, the surface mining equipment segment generated more than one-fourth of the global revenues from the mining equipment market in 2020. Pouring is an indispensable industrial activity wherein materials and metal products (which form the core of these operations) are supplied to a variety of industries, including construction, automotive, consumer goods and energy sectors. The underground mining equipment segment continues to be capital-intensive but is experiencing accelerating investment due to new demand for deep Earth critical minerals. Among the product types, Mining Drills & Breakers is estimated to grow at a steady rate over the 2023–2032 forecast period. Other segments consisting of mineral processing equipment and crushing, pulverizing, and screening equipment together account for a much larger portion of downstream value-chain operations.

By Application

By application, the metal mining segment led to the market size in 2020. Quote about one-fourth of the global mining equipment revenue shares that year and is projected to retain its superiority through 2030. This segment is expected to climb at a highest growth rate of 4.8 percent in the forecast duration (2023 to 2032) thanks to more and more demand for copper, gold, iron ore and other base metals necessary for construction activities, electronics devices including smartphones as well as manufacturing processes. At the same time, mineral mining segments and coal mining segment account for a significant portion of total income with respect to Asia-Pacific and LAMEA markets where coal is still the main power source.

By Solution

By solution type, the products segment, which includes physical mining equipment & machinery, had the largest revenue share in 2020. On the other hand, the services segment comprising maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) as well as digital fleet management services is expected to continue its growth path at a faster pace in our forecast period, given that mining companies are prioritizing total cost of ownership optimization over pure capex.

Regional Insights

The mining equipment market is analyzed by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA) as well as country (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France. China. Japan. South Korea. India and Australia) Read more at: Market Size USD 88 billion Revenue Follow Or Get Updates On Read Write Share Types Of Investor villain666 submitted☆ UX/UI professional The Write Tribe Guide To A Good Life ReWiFi Pricing Plan For All Your Wi-Fi Needs February 14 April 16 April 30 May Go to Human Gallery March 11 Captain Hook And The Tiger Leases Have Fined Starling Bank £482m Published on December 10 Document Download Report Description Executive Summary Note; This report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary techniques to gather insights into the Mining Equipment industry in full detail.]

Region wise: Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue-generating region in the global market. This is due to the steadily growing urbanization (and industry) and larger infrastructure projects in developing economies like India, China and Australia. China is still the will with largest appetite for coal and one of the biggest iron ore producers, meaning equipment demand stays elevated. Surface and underground mining equipment deems its source list from the growing steel sector in India.

LAMEA: By Geography, LAMEA is projected to be the largest market for mining equipment in terms of value over the forecast period. Industry verticals in this region are diverse, and there is a large investment of money into mines. Public miners from Brazil, Chile and South Africa in addition to some of the Middle Eastern countries focused on various commodity sectors have been investing heavily into mining infrastructure which is a good augur for subsequent demand for minerals crushers haul trucks loaders and excavators.

North America: North America continued robust expansion supported by state-of-the-art adoption of mining technologies, mandatory compliance with eras safety regulations and continued demand from coal, gold and copper mining sectors. The U.S. and Canada are also beginning to be large markets for electric and self-driving mining equipment.

Europe: The demand for mining equipment in Europe is driven by the high acceptance of green-compliant and energy-efficient mining equipment, mainly across Germany. With investments into critical mineral supply chains that are necessary for Europe to reach its clean energy targets, the German mining equipment industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% over the period from 2023 to 2032.

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Mining Equipment Market - Selected Regions

In the mining equipment market, there are few players dominating at a multinational level in different regions who use product innovation, acquisitions and geographic expansion as ways to stay competitive. The top players covered in the Allied Market Research report are:

Caterpillar Inc. - North America-based manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, with a portfolio that includes haul trucks, dozers, excavators and the world's largest range of autonomous mining vehicles.

Overseas players include KOMATSU Ltd. a Japan-based global heavy equipment manufacturer with large market share in autonomous haulage systems and surface mining machinery.

Liebherr-International AG - Switzerland-based industrial infrastructure mega supplier, specializing in providing some of the most powerful and efficient mining excavators and haul trucks for the use in surface operations.

8 – Sandvik AB - Swedish industrial group based in Södertälje known for Hydraulic Breakers / Underground Drilling Equipment and Machine Uses together with Cutting Edge Per Mainstone Bogician (PSB) Posts.

Atlas Copco AB - A Sweden-integrated group of companies providing a full range of mining and rock excavation products, such as compressors, drills, and automation systems.

Metso Corporation - Finnish mining-focused technology company that specializes in crushing, screening and mineral processing equipment.

AB Volvo - A main provider of articulated haulers and rigid dump vans for floor mining purposes.

Deere & Company - U.S.-based conglomerate, growing exposure to earthmoving equipment (construction and mining grade).

Hitachi, Ltd(:JP) - Japanese multinational also provider of ultra-class excavators & dump trucks for high volume mines

Doosan Corporation - South Korea-based industrial conglomerate that manufactures compact and mid-range excavators and drillers for mining applications.

Key Recent Industry Developments

Throughout October 2023 the leading players in the mining equipment market have continued to make strategic movements noteworthy of note among other major highlights as the industry continues its transition toward automation, electrification and geographic expansion:

Sandvik (Sweden) acquired a local miner equipment manufacturer allowing for an expansion in operations in South America, and the mineral-rich region, which will help increase its market presence while also localizing production reducing lead times and service delivery.

Peabody announced a deal to purchase steelmaking coal assets in November 2024 from Anglo American, part of the journal's ongoing mining consolidation narrative and should continue to generate marginal demand for on-highway equipment.

Nov 2024: Orla Mining $810 million acquisition of Canada Musselwhite Mine, deal closed February 2025 continued Canada gold M&A investment

CNH with its subsidiary CASE Construction Equipment recently launched Crawler excavator CX220C for the Indian market, which is made in India at Pithampur plant, that has been developed specifically to operate on tough terrian and provides higher productivity with lesser fuel consumption powered by an FPT industrial engine.

With the global trend towards zero-emission and autonomous operation mandates, many OEMs such as Caterpillar, Komatsu, and Sandvik have announced expanded investments in battery-electric underground mining vehicles and autonomous surface haulage systems.

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