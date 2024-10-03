NEW REPORT: One in Four Congressional Candidates Is a Millennial or Gen Zer

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More young Americans are running for Congress in 2024, with around 25% of candidates belonging to the youngest two generations, according to a new report released today by Future Caucus.

The report, On the Rise 2024, stands in contrast to the widespread narrative of political burnout among younger generations. From 2020 to 2024, the number of millennial candidates in the general election rose 79%, indicating that they are enthusiastically aging into the pursuit of leadership.

Young elected officials' disproportionate impact in state legislatures suggests the impact they might collectively make in Congress: 40% of all bipartisan state bills in 2023 were spearheaded by Gen Zers and millennials, though they make up only 25% of state legislators. Of the 33 current state legislators on the congressional ballot in November, more than one-third of them are millennials.

On the Rise 2024 acknowledges the challenges these candidates face, including higher rates of withdrawal and loss in primary races, but underscores their growing influence. The findings point to a future where younger leaders could reshape Congress and drive momentum toward a rejection of toxic partisanship across the political spectrum.

"Gen Z and millennial leaders are undeniably bringing a more dynamic, pragmatic approach to public service," said Layla Zaidane, president and CEO of Future Caucus. "We've seen young lawmakers across the country demonstrate exceptional creativity, boldness, and a commitment to working across partisan lines to address the challenges facing their constituents. A new generation of leaders is rising to power, bringing the skills and the political will to break through partisan gridlock and rebuild trust in our democracy. This new analysis can help us better understand how young people's growing political influence will shape the future of governance."

Key Findings

Approximately one in four candidates in 2024 is a millennial or Gen Zer.

candidates in 2024 is a millennial or Gen Zer. In 2020, 123 millennials appeared on the general election ballot; in 2024, that number rose to 220, a 79% increase .

. Among the 33 state legislators on the ballot for Congress in November, more than one-third are millennials.

are millennials. In the general election, women comprise 30% of millennial candidates—and only 19% of Gen Z candidates.

of millennial candidates—and only of Gen Z candidates. Younger candidates were disproportionately eliminated from their congressional races prior to the general election.

from their congressional races prior to the general election. No generation or age group is dominated by a single political party.

"Gen Z and millennial candidates are poised to reshape U.S. politics," said Brit Anlar, lead author of the report and research manager at Future Caucus. "Nearly 30% of these candidates are running outside the two-party system, which could mean a potential transformation of the American political landscape as younger generations push for leadership while challenging conventional norms around party loyalty and voter behavior."

