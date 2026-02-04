New Report "Orchestrate with Ease: How PON Technology Streamlines the Transition to Software-Defined Networking" Demonstrates the Clear Path Forward for SDN Modernization

New research details how Passive Optical Networking reduces complexity, lowers cost, and enables secure, vendor neutral software defined networks at scale

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Communications, LTD and Tellabs announced today the release of a new research report entitled, "Orchestrate With Ease: How PON Technology Streamlines the Transition to Software-Defined Networking." The report closely examines how Software Defined Networking (SDN) offers organizations a more efficient, secure, and future-ready approach to connectivity as enterprise, government, and defense networks face unprecedented levels of complexity. At a time when everything from cost to space to future planning matters the most, this report explains how to get the most out of your network.

The rapid growth of connected devices, cloud applications, distributed users, and emerging digital services has consistently stretched modern networks to their maximum. While SDN has long been viewed as a solution to this growing complexity, many organizations struggle to adopt SDN effectively, because of their proprietary architectures, vendor lock-in, integration challenges, and escalating costs. The data in this report clearly demonstrates that Passive Optical Networking (PON), when applied within enterprise local area networks, provides both a fundamentally simpler and a more practical foundation for SDN adoption.

PON has been deployed for decades in fiber access networks. It is already recognized for its ability to simplify IT operations while significantly reducing bottom-line costs. In this report, readers will learn how PON naturally aligns with SDN principles, by separating the control and data planes, centralizing management, and dramatically reducing the number of active network elements required. When implemented as a Passive Optical LAN, it becomes an inherently software-defined, open, and vendor neutral alternative to traditional switched LAN architectures. This impacts everything from bottom-line cost to uptime and beyond.

"Software-defined Passive Optical Networking gives organizations a smarter, more secure, and more future-ready way to modernize their networks," said Tom Parisi, VP of Government Sales at Tellabs. "By simplifying the data plane and centralizing control, PON brings everything together into a single, unified view of the network. That clarity creates a strong foundation for Zero Trust architectures, automation, and large-scale digital modernization, whether organizations are supporting enterprise operations, government missions, or defense environments."

According to the report, many proprietary SD-LAN solutions rely on overlays and specialized hardware which increase operational complexity and long-term cost. These approaches often introduce integration barriers that make it difficult for organizations to adopt new technologies or expand their networks over time. Passive Optical LANs, in contrast, eliminate the need for extensive switching infrastructure and overlay networks. The result is a significant reduction in capital expenditures and ongoing operating expenses.

A key advantage highlighted in the report is the dramatic reduction in data plane complexity that PON provides. With substantially fewer devices to provision, manage, and secure, network operations become simpler and more predictable. In many environments, an entire Passive Optical LAN is optimized and managed by simply using the information from a single optical line terminal. This streamlined architecture reduces the number of interfaces, IP addresses, and configuration points that IT teams must maintain, lowering risk while improving visibility and control. It also makes it a better solution for most businesses and government institutions.

The Tellabs report also emphasizes that Passive Optical LANs offer robust support for open source and standards-based orchestration platforms. Built on open protocols, PON enables both a flexible and a scalable single pane of glass network orchestration, without locking organizations into proprietary ecosystems. This openness allows IT and network teams to integrate automation, analytics, and security tools that focus on their operational needs.

Key findings detailed in the report include:

Software Defined Networking simplifies modern network complexity through centralized control and automation

Proprietary SD-LAN solutions often create vendor lock-in, integration barriers, and excess cost

Passive Optical LAN inherently aligns with SDN principles without requiring an overlay

PON architecture reduces data plane complexity and significantly lowers CAPEX and OPEX by eliminating traditional switching hardware

Using PON as the foundation for SD-LAN lowers cost, complexity, and operational risk

Passive Optical LANs are well-suited for enterprise campuses, government and defense networks, utilities, manufacturing facilities, and highly distributed environments

The report further explains that PON streamlines the transition to SDN by unlocking flexible and scalable orchestration while sidestepping the prohibitive cost and complexity associated with traditional architectures. By eliminating hundreds or even thousands of switches, organizations can reduce space, power, and cooling requirements while improving network resilience and simplifying lifecycle management.

Organizations exploring advanced SDN orchestration platforms or emerging Secure Access Service Edge strategies stand to gain a particular advantage from software defined Passive Optical LANs. As networks become more distributed and security requirements more stringent, the ability to manage dynamic infrastructure through a centralized control plane becomes mission critical. Passive Optical LANs were designed with this in mind, while giving greater confidence and reduced risk.

The simplified architecture of Passive Optical LANs affords a strong foundation for Zero Trust security models. Centralized visibility and control make it easier to enforce consistent security policies, monitor network behavior, and respond to emerging threats. As AI-driven automation becomes more prevalent in network operations, the clarity and simplicity of a PON-based architecture further enhance the effectiveness of intelligent management and optimization tools.

