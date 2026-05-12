New Report Positions Social Wellness as Essential Health Infrastructure--Unlocking Better Outcomes and Lower Costs Through Senior Living

Argentum and LifeLoop report, The Case for Social Wellness: Evidence, Impact, and Implications for Senior Living, Healthcare, and Policy, available for download now.

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report developed by Argentum and LifeLoop, the leading proactive engagement and whole-person wellness platform for senior living, identifies social wellness as essential health infrastructure, highlighting its powerful impact on health outcomes, quality of life, and healthcare costs and underscoring the critical role senior living communities already play in delivering it at scale.

This research report was developed by LifeLoop and Argentum in collaboration with a cross-industry task force of senior living operators, healthcare leaders, and policy experts. Drawing on peer-reviewed research, real-world operator insights, and emerging healthcare trends, it reflects a shared perspective across key sectors on the role of social wellness in shaping health outcomes and the future of older adult care.

Developed in collaboration with a task force of senior living operators, healthcare leaders, technology providers, and policy experts, the report, The Case for Social Wellness: Evidence, Impact, and Implications for Senior Living, Healthcare, and Policy, draws on peer‑reviewed research, real‑world operator insights, and emerging healthcare trends. It reflects a shared, cross‑sector perspective on the role of social wellness in shaping health outcomes and the future of older adult care.

"If we want to improve health outcomes and manage costs more effectively, we have to look beyond clinical care alone," said James Balda, CEO, Argentum. "Social connection plays a meaningful role in the well‑being of older adults, and senior living communities have long supported that connection in thoughtful, consistent ways. This report brings important evidence to something many have seen firsthand."

Dr. Lydia Nguyen, Principal Researcher, LifeLoop explains, "Research continues to show that connection, purpose, and belonging are closely tied to outcomes like longevity, cognitive health, emotional well-being, and healthcare utilization and costs, yet these factors are still too often overlooked in how we think about care and aging."

Social Wellness: A Proven Driver of Health and Value

The report examines the evidence behind social wellness and its influence on health outcomes and costs. Key findings include:

Social connection improves survival by 50% and reduces dementia risk by 38%

Senior living residents experience 18% fewer hospitalizations compared to peers

Assisted living residents incur approximately $340 lower per‑member‑per‑month healthcare costs, translating to more than $150,000 in potential annual savings per community based on average resident counts

Senior living communities already deliver social wellness for millions of older adults—but without consistent measurement, its impact remains largely invisible and undervalued

A Call for Cross‑Industry Action

The report outlines a roadmap to operationalize social wellness at scale, calling for coordinated action among all stakeholders.

"Senior living is playing an increasingly important role in value‑based care," added Balda. "The data shows fewer hospitalizations, lower costs, and better quality of life. Recognizing and integrating that contribution can help create a more complete picture of healthcare value."

"My hope is that this report serves as both validation and a call to action for operators, healthcare partners, technology providers, and policymakers to work together to elevate social wellness as an essential component of healthy aging," said Nguyen.

Read the Full Report

The full report, The Case for Social Wellness: Evidence, Impact, and Implications for Senior Living, Healthcare, and Policy, provides the evidence base and implementation roadmap to position social wellness as essential health infrastructure.

About Argentum:

Argentum is the leading national association exclusively dedicated to supporting companies operating professionally managed, resident-centered senior living communities and the older adults and families they serve. Since 1990, Argentum has advocated for choice, independence, dignity, and quality of life for all older adults.

Argentum member companies operate senior living communities offering assisted living, independent living, continuing care, and memory care services. Along with its state partners, Argentum's membership represents approximately 75 percent of the senior living industry—an industry with a national economic impact of nearly a quarter of a trillion dollars and responsible for providing over 1.6 million jobs. For more information, visit www.argentum.org.

About LifeLoop

LifeLoop is powering a new era of aging. Trusted by more than 4,700 communities across North America, LifeLoop embeds proactive engagement and whole-person wellness into the daily life of senior living communities. With LifeLoop, senior living providers deliver personalized experiences that foster purpose and connection—helping older adults live not just longer, but better. Learn more at lifeloop.com.

Media contact:

Natalie Jones

Sr. Director of Marketing, LifeLoop

[email protected]

SOURCE LifeLoop; Argentum