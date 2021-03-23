New Report Projects Severe Vaccine Shortages In 76% Of Cities In L.A. County Under C.A. Distribution Plan - Whittier, Pasadena and Torrance at Greatest Risk

BERKLEY, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitativo, a data science company using machine learning technology to support COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts, today released a new report that identifies the cities in Los Angeles County at greatest risk of acute vaccine deficits under the state's new distribution protocols.

The report, "Underserved and Overlooked: Severe Vaccine Shortages In LA County's Hardest-Hit Communities," compares the new vaccine distribution strategy announced by state officials – which will set aside 40 percent of vaccine doses for disadvantaged communities in the lowest quartile of the Healthy Places Index (HPI) — with a more precise distribution model developed by Cogitativo that precisely quantifies risk down to the city level based on real clinical data and social determinants of health (SDOH), as well as peer-reviewed medical literature on COVID-19 and other coronaviruses. Assuming an available supply of 6 million doses to demonstrate shortages that could take place over the next several months, the report simulates both approaches for L.A. County.

Key findings from the report include:

The five cities in Los Angeles County at risk of the most severe vaccine deficits are:

Whittier (54,558) Pasadena (45,210) Torrance (42,626) West Covina (39,522) Downey (34,992)

"Using HPI to set aside doses for underserved zip codes is an urgently needed change of policy, but it does not answer the question of exactly how many doses each one of those 400 zip codes needs," said Gary Velasquez, CEO of Cogitativo. "We cannot put a needle in a zip code – we need to use real clinical data to determine the exact level of risk and need within these communities."

"We cannot continue to look past the inequities of the vaccine rollout," said Dr. Meredith Mathews, former Chief Medical Officer of Blue Shield of California. "Getting communities of color vaccinated must start with ensuring equal access."

Click here Link to read "Underserved and Overlooked: Severe Vaccine Shortages In L.A. County's Hardest-Hit Communities."

About Cogitativo Inc.

Cogitativo is a Berkeley-based data science company founded in 2015 with a mission to create and implement innovative, scalable solutions to the most complex challenges facing the healthcare system. Leveraging machine learning, proprietary data sets and expertise from leaders with decades of experience working with public health agencies, Cogitativo is able to deliver actionable insights and save lives. To date, Cogitativo has successfully applied data science solutions to more than 200 unique operational challenges to significantly improve the efficiency of our healthcare systems and protect vulnerable patients and communities. Visit www.cogitativo.com for more information.

