New Report Provides Detailed Analysis of Open RAN Market

Mobile Experts hits an accurate Open RAN forecast three years in a row

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts recently released market analysis of the Open RAN market with a total revenue of $1.6 billion in 2022. The numbers of Open Radio Units (O-RUs) shipped in 2022 and 2023 came out only 8% different than the forecast released by Mobile Experts three years ago.

Breakdown of ORAN revenue

The new 46-page report, Open RAN 2023, provides a detailed breakdown of hardware and software in both telco markets and private cellular markets through 2028. In particular, the radio hardware, CU/DU servers, DU/DU software, RIC, and xApp/rApp software are broken down in great detail to illustrate exactly how the Open RAN market will migrate from greenfield deployment to complex networks.

Companies that buy this research will learn:

The size of the Open RAN opportunity;

Future trends in Open RAN deployment through 2028;

How the operators are using the Open RAN interfaces to advantage;

What is holding back the expected Open RAN market growth;

How the RIC and app software will change the game in private networks;

Cost comparisons of Open RAN and single-vendor RAN; and

Profiles of 48 companies participating in the Open RAN scramble.

"The Open RAN market is developing exactly as we predicted in 2020", commented Joe Madden, Chief Analyst at Mobile Experts. "The Open Fronthaul market is alive and well in the greenfield market, but the market is slowing in the near term as big legacy customers are waiting for new spectrum to deploy major RAN upgrades. Meanwhile, the software market has fragmentation issues that will limit the speed of development."

"In the private cellular markets, disaggregation is not important or even desirable for the customers," continued Madden. "Instead, the private cellular industrial customers are looking for cloud-native network architectures where they can customize the radio network easily. Our forecast calls for the RIC, xApp, and rApp software options to provide the flexibility that these customers need in the 2026-2028 timeframe."

This new report comes with detailed written analysis, as well as an Excel spreadsheet with more than 40 tables to provide deep details of technology and procurement practices for the telecom operators and private enterprise customers.

Subscribers will receive:

Full access to the 46-page Open RAN 2023 report;

report; 40 comprehensive charts and figures to break down the market by region, technology, and other factors;

Detailed technical diagrams, cost data, and architectural analysis; and

Access to the analysts behind the reports.

Companies covered in this report:

Software Vendors

Aarna Networks

Accedian

Acceleran

Airhop

AiVade

ASOCS

Capgemini

Cohere

Deepsig

Juniper

Lions Technology

Mavenir

Parallel Wireless

Pegatron

Phluido (Commscope)

Radisys (now part of Reliance Industries)

Rakuten Symphony (formerly Altiostar)

Red Hat

Rimedo Labs

Sterlite (STL)

VMware

Wind River

Radio Vendors

Accton

Arcadyan

AW2S (Serma)

Azcom

Baicells

Benetel

Celona

Comba Telecom

Commscope

Corning

Ericsson

Fujitsu

GXC

Huawei

Jabil

Microamp

MTI

NEC

NewEdge

Nokia

Parallel Wireless

Samsung

Sercomm

Sunwave

Tecore

ZTE

