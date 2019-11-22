New Report Raises Questions About Role Of North Carolina Foundation In Bioenergy Debate

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report out this week from The Charlotte Observer discusses the activities of a prominent philanthropic foundation in North Carolina, and raises questions about the foundation's role in the debate over bioenergy.

As The Charlotte Observer reports, the Foundation for the Carolinas, which "is well known for supporting civic projects across the Charlotte area" has also "bankrolled a network of anti-immigration groups."

These groups include the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), NumbersUSA and the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS). As The Charlotte Observer reports, "Two of the three organizations, CIS and FAIR, have been designated as 'hate groups' by the Southern Poverty Law Center."

An analysis of federal tax disclosures by Future Forests + Jobs finds that the Foundation for the Carolinas has also provided funding to a number of environmental organizations engaged in the debate over bioenergy, including the Dogwood Alliance, Southern Environmental Law Center, Natural Resources Defense Council, 350.org, and the Partnership for Policy Integrity.

Future Forests + Jobs is calling on these organizations to respond to the report from The Charlotte Observer.

About Us



Future Forests + Jobs' mission is to advance the conversation around renewable wood energy with facts, and hold those who spread misinformation about the industry to account. FFJ agrees with the scientific consensus that sustainably-sourced wood biomass is a vitally important tool for replacing coal, helping mitigate global climate change, and promoting good-paying jobs in rural communities.

SOURCE Future Forests + Jobs