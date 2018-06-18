New Report Release: The Late-Night Threat: Science, Harms, and Costs of Extending Bar Service Hours

SPEAKERS:

Mark B Horton, MD, MSPH, Health Leadership Consultant, Prior State Health Officer and Director, California Department of Public Health

Lynne Brown , Program Manager/Law Enforcement Liaison, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)

Sarah Blanch , Director of the Westside Impact Coalition, Co-Chair of the Los Angeles Drug and Alcohol Policy Alliance (LADAPA).

Thomas Renfree , Deputy Director, Substance Use Disorder Services, County Behavioral Health Directors Association of California

Pamela Weller , recent graduate from the public health program at CSU-Dominguez Hills

Ramon Castellblanch , President, Quality Healthcare Concepts, Professor Emeritus, Health Education, San Francisco State

Gennesis Jerez , member Coalition to Prevent Alcohol–Related Harms in LA Metro (COPALM)

Carson Benowitz-Fredericks , Research Manager, Alcohol Justice

Sandy Logan , Prevention Coordinator, National Council on Alcohol & Drug Dependence (NCADD) of San Fernando Valley

Bruce Lee Livingston , Executive Director/CEO, Alcohol Justice

WHAT: Protest Rally on SB 905 (Wiener) – the 4 a.m. Bar Bill; Release of New Report The Late-Night Threat: Science, Harms, and Costs of Extending Bar Service Hours

WHEN: Wednesday, June 20, 2018 from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. (Check-in 10:30 a.m. – Lunch 12 noon)

WHERE: North Steps, State Capitol Building, 1100 L St., Sacramento, CA 95814

WHY:

On the heels of failing to pass his 4 a.m. bar bill (SB 384) last year, State Sen. Scott Wiener (D- San Francisco ) introduced SB 905, a dangerous seven-city, five-year experiment to extend last call hours until 4 a.m.

bar bill (SB 384) last year, State Sen. (D- ) introduced SB 905, a dangerous seven-city, five-year experiment to extend last call hours until This bill, like three others that have stalled out in previous sessions, will spread alcohol overconsumption, loss of life, injury, and nuisance across the state.

Fatal DUI is a chronic, worsening problem for California .

for . The U.S. Community Preventive Services Task Force found that every 2-hour increase in last-call times results in greater vehicle crash injuries and E.R. admissions . (Hahn et al., 2010)

. (Hahn et al., 2010) There is no such thing as "local control" in alcohol policy. The harm from one city's decision to change last-call times splashes over every surrounding community.

California already suffers over 10,500 alcohol-related deaths and $34 billion in costs annually.

More information: Michael Scippa, Public Affairs Director, Alcohol Justice – (415) 548-0492 michaels@alcoholjustice.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-release-the-late-night-threat-science-harms-and-costs-of-extending-bar-service-hours-300668156.html

SOURCE Alcohol Justice

