New Report Release: The Late-Night Threat: Science, Harms, and Costs of Extending Bar Service Hours

4 a.m. Bar Bill Opponents to Rally on Capitol Steps

News provided by

Alcohol Justice

21:36 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA), and Alcohol Justice, will release a timely new report on the statewide public health and safety threats of extending alcohol sales to 4 a.m. in California. The report will be released at a rally on the Capitol steps in Sacramento where groups and individuals will protest SB 905. The proposed bill would launch a dangerous seven-city, five-year experiment that could expose over 76% of California's population to increased alcohol-related harm. The bill will face a key committee vote on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

SPEAKERS:    

  • Mark B Horton, MD, MSPH, Health Leadership Consultant, Prior State Health Officer and Director, California Department of Public Health
  • Lynne Brown, Program Manager/Law Enforcement Liaison, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)
  • Sarah Blanch, Director of the Westside Impact Coalition, Co-Chair of the Los Angeles Drug and Alcohol Policy Alliance (LADAPA).
  • Thomas Renfree, Deputy Director, Substance Use Disorder Services, County Behavioral Health Directors Association of California
  • Pamela Weller, recent graduate from the public health program at CSU-Dominguez Hills
  • Ramon Castellblanch, President, Quality Healthcare Concepts, Professor Emeritus, Health Education, San Francisco State
  • Gennesis Jerez, member Coalition to Prevent Alcohol–Related Harms in LA Metro (COPALM)
  • Carson Benowitz-Fredericks, Research Manager, Alcohol Justice
  • Sandy Logan, Prevention Coordinator, National Council on Alcohol & Drug Dependence (NCADD) of San Fernando Valley
  • Bruce Lee Livingston, Executive Director/CEO, Alcohol Justice

WHAT: Protest Rally on SB 905 (Wiener) – the 4 a.m. Bar Bill; Release of New Report The Late-Night Threat: Science, Harms, and Costs of Extending Bar Service Hours

WHEN: Wednesday, June 20, 2018 from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. (Check-in 10:30 a.m. – Lunch 12 noon)

WHERE: North Steps, State Capitol Building, 1100 L St., Sacramento, CA 95814

WHY:   

  • On the heels of failing to pass his 4 a.m. bar bill (SB 384) last year, State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) introduced SB 905, a dangerous seven-city, five-year experiment to extend last call hours until 4 a.m.
  • This bill, like three others that have stalled out in previous sessions, will spread alcohol overconsumption, loss of life, injury, and nuisance across the state.
  • Fatal DUI is a chronic, worsening problem for California.
  • The U.S. Community Preventive Services Task Force found that every 2-hour increase in last-call times results in greater vehicle crash injuries and E.R. admissions. (Hahn et al., 2010)
  • There is no such thing as "local control" in alcohol policy. The harm from one city's decision to change last-call times splashes over every surrounding community.
  • California already suffers over 10,500 alcohol-related deaths and $34 billion in costs annually.

More information: Michael Scippa, Public Affairs Director, Alcohol Justice – (415) 548-0492   michaels@alcoholjustice.org

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-release-the-late-night-threat-science-harms-and-costs-of-extending-bar-service-hours-300668156.html

SOURCE Alcohol Justice

Related Links

http://www.AlcoholJustice.org

Also from this source

Jun 01, 2018, 09:01 ET El Senado del estado de California muestra un gobierno bajo la...

May 31, 2018, 19:44 ET California State Senate Demonstrates Government Under the...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

New Report Release: The Late-Night Threat: Science, Harms, and Costs of Extending Bar Service Hours

News provided by

Alcohol Justice

21:36 ET