New report reveals 2026 benefits trends: More HDHPs, preventive care, and AI-powered savings

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthee, the modern AI platform for benefits navigation and cost containment, has released The 2026 Benefits Divide, a report revealing how employees and employers are adapting to one of the most expensive healthcare landscapes in over a decade.

Based on data from over 1 million U.S. households, the report features trends shaping tomorrow's benefits experience — including the shift toward cost-saving plan designs, increased preventive care engagement, and the growing role of AI in improving access and reducing waste.

"Despite the winds of change from 2025, I am hopeful about how 2026 is changing the benefits landscape," said Guy Benjamin, CEO and Co-Founder of Healthee. "The team at Healthee has been bringing artificial intelligence (AI) to the healthcare and benefits experience for almost five years now. In that time, I've seen firsthand how the power of transparency and accessibility is transforming benefits experiences across the country."

Key insights from Healthee's 2026 Benefits Divide report:

Cost-conscious choices are rising : High-deductible health plan (HDHP) enrollment increased more than 20% year-over-year.

: High-deductible health plan (HDHP) enrollment increased more than 20% year-over-year. HSA engagement is growing : More employees are contributing to health savings accounts, reflecting a shift toward long-term financial planning.

: More employees are contributing to health savings accounts, reflecting a shift toward long-term financial planning. Preventive care is gaining momentum : Annual physicals and other preventive services topped the list of most-searched care types.

: Annual physicals and other preventive services topped the list of most-searched care types. Mental health remains a core need: Employees continue to search for affordable, in-network support, with "psychotherapy" and "mental health therapy" among the most searched care types.

Employees continue to search for affordable, in-network support, with "psychotherapy" and "mental health therapy" among the most searched care types. Digital-native demographics are driving change: Millennials and Gen Z now make up the majority of enrollees, reinforcing the demand for guided, AI-powered experiences.

The largest benefit trend on the horizon: Multi-agent artificial intelligence

In a year defined by premium hikes, GLP-1 demand, and price transparency mandates, Healthee's data suggests a broader trend: employers are increasingly turning to multi-agent AI and agent-to-agent (A2A) to address benefit complexity, improve the employee experience, and unlock measurable savings.

The report highlights how Healthee helped a global technology manufacturing company identify over $10.6 million in suspicious claims from 2025 through their AI-powered fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA) team.

