New Report Reveals 5 New Home Development Trends That Will Shape California Real Estate

CLOVIS, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In spite of the pandemic, portions of California's real estate market have done well—even thrived—over the past year and a half. And as we look ahead to 2022 and beyond, many wonder what the future holds for the Golden State. California Builder Services, a single-source consulting firm providing builders and communities essential reports and budgets, has identified five key trends shaping the future of residential real estate development in California. Read the full report now.

California Builder Services

The downloadable report consists of five trends contributing to the future of the home development market within the state. CBS has taken several factors into account, including new laws, environmental challenges, and rising costs. The extensive report offers a view into California real estate development and reveals some of the challenges and opportunities ahead for those in the market.

"As a collaborator with builders and community managers from Lake Tahoe to San Diego, I'm constantly having conversations with people on the frontlines of real estate development in our state, and if one thing is certain, there is a lot of uncertainty out there," said Scott Ford, President of California Builder Services. "That's in part why we decided to take a deep dive into trends we're noticing and hopefully provide a consensus resource for both those of us in real estate and those on the outside wanting to look in."

With America's population steadily growing, the demand for housing has increased. In California, though population growth has been stagnant since the pandemic, there is a booming need for more affordable housing. Additionally, California has always been declared a destination hotspot for people looking for a new place to live and explore. But can real estate development keep up? Or, are there hurdles they'll need to face first.

Access the full report to learn more.

About California Builder Services

California Builder Services, founded in 2014, is a leading independent provider of public reports and HOA budgeting for builders and land developers in the state of California and an expert service provider for reserve studies for existing communities in the state and nationwide. From beachfront communities in San Diego to vacation homes in Lake Tahoe, the team has worked with thousands of developers and associations across the state.

Located in Clovis, California, in the state's Central Valley, CBS' team of experts is a single source for builders, developers, and community managers it works with. CBS is the quarterback who makes construction projects and reserve studies efficient and thorough.

For more information, visit cabuilderservices.com.

Media contact:

Bob Spoerl

[email protected]

773.453.2444

SOURCE California Builder Services