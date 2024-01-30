NEW REPORT REVEALS COST OF UNMANAGED SCREEN TIME SYMPTOMS TO BE $151 BILLION PER YEAR

The American Optometric Association commissions Deloitte Economics Institute report that examines implications of unmanaged screen time for Americans who spend over seven hours on a screen during the workday and how yearly exams with an optometrist can help

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Optometric Association (AOA), the leading authority on and advocate for quality eye health care, in conjunction with the Deloitte Economics Institute released a report, The impact of unmanaged excessive screen time in the United States,1 to understand the implications of unmanaged screen time in the United States and how doctors of optometry can play an essential role in preventing further costs through annual comprehensive exams.

With screen time levels rising, there is an increased risk of device-related eye issues like myopia, or nearsightedness, and digital eye strain that can have an impact on an individual's wellbeing and productivity. As little as two hours of screen exposure per day can induce digital eye strain symptoms which can cause discomfort and take a toll on an individual's quality of life. To understand the quantifiable impact of unmanaged screen time, the report revealed that more than 104 million working age Americans spend more than seven hours of their day in front of screens, which resulted in an estimated $151 billion in health system, productivity, and wellbeing costs in 2023.

The report also found:

Almost 70% of individuals working in offices jobs are exposed to excessive screen time compared to 42% of individuals in other professions.

31.8 million people, or 31% of the population surveyed, exposed to excessive screen time did not see an optometrist in the last 12 months. Over half of this group (55%) reported the presence of vision-related symptoms that may be improved or resolved from regular visits to the optometrist.

If the average American who is exposed to excessive screen time visited an optometrist once per year, it is estimated that there could be an annual gain of up to $45.5 billion in productivity, and up to $26.3 billion in wellbeing improvements.

"It's impossible to ignore the impact that digital devices have had on our daily lives, particularly in the workplace," shared Deloitte Economics Institute Partner Simone Cheung, who led the report. "Through our study with AOA, we were able to quantify the cost of unmanaged screen time and gain insight into the impact on not only Americans' health, but employers and the overall health system."

To bridge this gap and help Americans prioritize their eye health in the workplace, the AOA developed Eye Health Guidance in the Workplace – A User Guide Study Companion, a valuable resource for individuals and employers to learn and share healthy screen time habits and how to protect your eyes while working on screens.

"Up until now, we could see in our practices anecdotally that America's excessive screen time-use had very real consequences for eye health," said AOA President, Ronald L. Benner, O.D. "Through this report, we have even more data showing that not visiting a doctor of optometry can have notable cost implications and potentially reduce quality of life. These findings further underscore the importance of better screen time habits and receiving annual, in-person comprehensive eye exams with an AOA doctor of optometry to maintain your eye and overall health."

This report was developed as part of Eye Deserve More, AOA's national public awareness campaign, which takes a stand that every American deserves in-person comprehensive eye care from a doctor of optometry as part of their eye health and overall wellbeing. The campaign includes a suite of educational resources, including Blink Land, a mobile game that teaches users about prioritizing your eye health while on screens through minigames and trivia. The game is available for download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Visit AOA.org to learn more about the report's findings, download the Eye Health Guidance in the Workplace guide and book an appointment with a local AOA doctor of optometry.

About The American Optometric Association (AOA)

The American Optometric Association (AOA) is the leading authority on and advocate for quality eye health care, representing more than 49,000 doctors of optometry, optometry students and optometric professionals. As the sole primary eye care provider in many communities across America, doctors of optometry are often a patient's first entry point into the health care system, and have extensive, ongoing training to examine, diagnose, treat and manage disorders, diseases and injuries that affect the eye and visual system. Through a nationwide public health initiative, AOA's Eye Deserve More campaign is fostering awareness of the importance of eye health and vision care and the overall health benefits of in-person, comprehensive eye examinations with AOA doctors of optometry for all Americans.

About Eye Deserve More

Eye Deserve More is a multi-faceted national campaign that takes the stand that every American deserves in-person comprehensive care from an AOA doctor of optometry as part of their eye health and overall health and wellbeing.

About Deloitte

Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services. Our global network of member firms and related entities in more than 150 countries and territories (collectively, the "Deloitte organization") serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

