New Report Reveals Cox Enterprises Has Invested Nearly $1 Billion in Sustainability and Cleantech

"We will continue to uphold our tradition of doing the right thing, taking care of our employees, serving our customers and improving the lives of everyone we touch," said Cox Enterprises Chairman Jim Kennedy.

Making Our Mark is a 2019 and 2020 snapshot of Cox's long-standing commitment to responsible corporate stewardship through conservation, employee volunteerism, community support, philanthropy and investment in sustainable businesses. Highlights include:

More than 100,000 employee volunteer hours logged since January 2019 , including virtual volunteering during COVID-19.

, including virtual volunteering during COVID-19. More than $13.8 million in COVID-19 relief grants donated through the James M. Cox Foundation.

in COVID-19 relief grants donated through the James M. Cox Foundation. $688,000 in financial support distributed to nearly 500 employees impacted by COVID-19.

in financial support distributed to nearly 500 employees impacted by COVID-19. Launched a new Techstars startup accelerator program, a 13-week long partnership that enables entrepreneurs to learn key skills while addressing social and environmental challenges. In 2021, the Techstars Social Impact class focused solely on addressing social injustice and systemic racism.

$60 million pledged by Cox Communications to help close the digital learning gap over the next year.

pledged by Cox Communications to help close the digital learning gap over the next year. Accelerated the Cox Enterprises' carbon and water neutral goals in order to reach them a decade earlier, by 2034.

Launched a new goal to improve executive people of color representation by 50% over five years.

Committed an additional $1 million donation to organizations and causes that support social justice and human rights.

donation to organizations and causes that support social justice and human rights. Launched the 34 by 34 initiative, an ambitious program to empower 34 million people to live more prosperous lives by 2034.

Reached nearly $1 billion in cleantech investments, which include companies like Rivian, BrightFarms and Sierra Energy that focus on addressing sustainability challenges through innovative business solutions.

in cleantech investments, which include companies like Rivian, BrightFarms and Sierra Energy that focus on addressing sustainability challenges through innovative business solutions. Pioneered new healthcare solutions by investing in businesses and technologies including Iora, Motivo, Aver and Trapollo.

"Cox has always made it a priority to build a better future by dedicating ourselves to being a force for good in the world and driving the change we want to see," said Cox Enterprises President and CEO Alex Taylor.

To read the entire report, visit http://www.coxenterprises.com/Our-Collective-Impact.

