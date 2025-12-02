New Report Reveals How Association CEOs Are Rethinking the Role of Education in Member Value

CARRBORO, N.C., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from Tagoras, a leading research and advisory firm for the learning business, reveals that many association CEOs believe the long-standing model for delivering continuing education is under increasing strain—and that the sector must rethink how it aligns educational activities with mission, market realities, and member expectations.

Where Mission Meets Margin: How Association CEOs Think About Learning and Education

The report is based on 27 in-depth interviews with association CEOs and executive directors representing a wide range of professions, trades, and regulatory environments. It offers one of the most comprehensive portraits to date of how top executives—not program staff—view the role of learning and professional development in their value proposition.

Key Findings

The traditional education model is weakening. Many CEOs described a steady erosion of attendance, revenue reliability, and differentiation as competition from free and low-cost learning sources continues to grow.

The economics of education are shifting. CEOs widely report that employer-driven purchasing, not individual learners, is now shaping demand for training and credentials—a trend forcing associations to rethink pricing, packaging, and sales strategy.

Portfolios have become overgrown. Several leaders acknowledged that their education offerings have accumulated over time without clear strategic purpose or rigorous pruning, creating complexity without delivering proportional value.

Trust remains the association advantage. Even as content becomes more widely available, CEOs say associations still hold a credibility edge—grounded in standards, neutrality, and professional stewardship—that commercial providers cannot easily replicate.

The most effective strategies focus on outcomes. CEOs who are making progress report shifting toward role-based pathways, competency alignment, and offerings that can demonstrate clearer value for employers and members.

A Leadership Perspective

While the report does not prescribe a single model or define "learning" beyond what CEOs articulated, it does reveal a growing recognition that education strategy must be more intentional and more deeply connected to how associations serve their fields.

"In the conversations, I heard two very different mental models. Some CEOs think of learning holistically—as something embedded in community, standards, and the broader member journey. Others equate education almost entirely with formal programming. When you hold the broader view, learning becomes a strategic asset; when you hold the narrower one, it becomes a cost center," said Jeff Cobb, co-founder of Tagoras and co-author of the report along with Celisa Steele.

Why This Matters Now

Cobb notes that many CEOs—regardless of sector—expressed a common challenge: how to modernize education in a market where information is abundant but trusted, high-stakes competence remains essential. The interviews point to a sector grappling not with whether education is important, but with how to deliver it sustainably and credibly in a very different environment than the one associations were built for.

The full report, Where Mission and Margin Meet: How Association CEOs Think About Learning and Education, is available at https://www.tagoras.com/association-ceos/

