New Report Reveals How Community Air Monitoring is Reshaping How Nation Understands, Addresses Air Pollution

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Lung Association released a new report, "Something in the Air: How Communities Are Tracking the Air They Breathe." This report examines six communities impacted by distinct pollution sources – wildfire smoke, heavy-duty traffic, and emissions from major industrial facilities and power plants – and their successful efforts to track this pollution locally. It demonstrates how community-based monitoring uncovers local-level pollution gaps, uses data to inform and guide local decision-making, and strengthens cross-sector partnerships for cleaner air.

According to the new report, community-based air quality monitoring reveals localized pollution patterns that traditional networks cannot capture. While U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) monitoring network remains the foundation for enforcing air pollution standards, it does not always capture pollution trends at the hyperlocal level, by neighborhood or by block. This information is especially important for communities near busy highways and major industrial sites and in wildfire-prone regions. As a result, many communities are strengthening their ability to measure and respond to air pollution through collaborative partnerships that integrate low-cost sensors, mobile monitoring, and other research instruments that translate data into tangible protections.

"We know that clean air is essential for healthy lungs and healthy living, but unfortunately almost half of people across America are breathing unhealthy air. Our 'Something in the Air' report series is dedicated to examining new technologies to better monitor the air, so families can take action to protect their health and advocates can push for policies to improve air quality," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "This new report dives into some of the different ways communities are monitoring their air quality in their neighborhoods, and the actions they are taking based on this new information. The six case studies provide a blueprint for other communities seeking to better document and improve the air they breathe."

The new report explores the benefits of community air monitoring through six case studies that highlight the following pollution sources:

Albany's South End in New York and West Oakland, California deployed monitors near freight corridors to detect harmful pollutants to advance policies that reduce emissions and improve health. Wildfire Smoke: Communities in Montana and Methow, Washington implemented air quality sensors to detect wildfire smoke and take action to protect the health of residents, with a special focus on children.

Communities in Montana and Methow, Washington implemented air quality sensors to detect wildfire smoke and take action to protect the health of residents, with a special focus on children. Industrial Facilities and Power Plants: Commerce City, Colorado and Louisville, Kentucky's Rubbertown neighborhood implemented monitoring projects that revealed evidence of exposure to toxic air pollutants—such as benzene and hydrogen sulfide—underscoring the need for stronger pollution controls to protect local health.

"Something in the Air: How Communities Are Tracking the Air They Breathe" offers specific recommended actions for EPA; federal agencies, state and local governments; research, academic and technical partners; and community groups and individuals to take to broaden the use of community air monitoring to improve public health. Learn more at Lung.org/something-in-the-air.

"Something in the Air: How Communities Are Tracking the Air They Breathe" is the third report in a series supplementing the Lung Association's annual "State of the Air" report, which examines unhealthy levels of pollution in cities and counties across the country. The series aims to highlight the role of emerging technologies in air quality monitoring and public health protection. The first report in the series, "Something in the Air: Bridging the Air Quality Data Gap with Satellite Technology," was released in October 2024, and the second report, "Something in the Air: Nitrogen Dioxide and Community Health," was released in March 2025.

