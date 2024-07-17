New Report Reveals How Local Businesses Can Boost Revenue by Up to 56%

The 2024 State of Local Marketing breaks down the top-performing marketing strategies for local businesses

CLEVELAND, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BrandMuscle releases their first-ever State of Local Marketing report for business owners. This report series delivers actionable local marketing insights based on millions of data points — but this time, these takeaways are designed for affiliates and local businesses rather than the corporate brand.

To be the best, you have to learn from the best. That's why BrandMuscle surveyed 1,147 local businesses to identify the top-performing marketers and determine what tactics they use to win.

The latest report, How to Promote Your Business: What the Best Local Marketers Do Differently, details the 6 marketing strategies the best businesses use to drive revenue.

Key findings include:

How the best marketers see up to 56% more revenue growth

The number of tactics local businesses should use to drive results

Why businesses that use both paid and organic social see up to 46% more revenue growth

The often-overlooked tactics most marketing strategies are missing

"Finding an effective marketing strategy is challenging for many local businesses. But the ones who get it right see outsized returns," said Nicholas Leheney, Senior Director of Client Partnership at BrandMuscle. "So, we decided to uncover what these top performers do to drive success and break it down into easily digestible insights business owners can use in their own strategies."

Read the first affiliate edition of The 2024 State of Local Marketing to get the latest data.

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle makes channel marketing easy by empowering beverage alcohol brands and Fortune 1000 companies to activate and amplify local markets. Our flexible ecosystem of solutions helps brands drive revenue and protects businesses against legal, fiduciary, and other compliance risks. The BrandMuscle platform pairs cutting-edge technology with proven marketing services to support highly regulated verticals.

More than 1.5M local businesses and over 50,000 sales reps and affiliates use BrandMuscle to seamlessly scale corporate branding, messaging, and demand generation to engage customers and increase ROI. Our robust ecosystem addresses every aspect of local channel marketing to unleash hyper-local activation for affiliates.

