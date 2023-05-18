New Report Reveals Insights on Texas Homebuyers and Sellers

News provided by

Texas Realtors

18 May, 2023, 10:28 ET

Texas Realtors releases annual Texas Homebuyers and Sellers Report

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Realtors has released the 2023 Texas Homebuyers and Sellers Report, providing Texans with helpful insights and analysis of the demographics, motivations and opinions of Texas homebuyers and sellers. The report focuses on real estate transactions between July 2021 and June 2022 and outlines information related to Texas real estate consumers' income, ethnicity, age and experience with the homebuying and selling process.

According to the report, there were fewer first-time homebuyers in Texas compared to previous years, at 24% of homebuyers, down from 32% last year and 39% a decade ago.

"The insights we provide every year with the annual Texas Homebuyers and Sellers Report are extremely valuable to Texas Realtors and their clients," said Marcus Phipps, 2023 Chairman of Texas Realtors. "The report equips Texas Realtors to best serve their clients' needs and allows all Texans to make informed real estate decisions."

The median household income for Texas homebuyers was $110,000, $22,000 more than the national median for homebuyers. Thirteen percent of homes purchased during the reporting period in Texas were new homes, slightly more than the national figure of 12%.

Home purchases in Texas were more prevalent in the highest age groups, with 52% of purchases made by individuals aged 55 or older. In contrast, 14% of Texas home purchases were made by individuals aged 25 to 34.

The top reason Texans who sold their homes during the observed period did so was to move closer to family and friends (23%), followed by job relocation (13%) and retirement (10%), consistent with the strong job market in the state.

Eighty-seven percent of homebuyers and sellers used a real estate agent to help buy or sell their home, with 90% of those buyers and 86% of those sellers stating that they would likely use that same agent again or recommend them to others.

"Every year, homebuying Texans tell us that their Realtor helps to make this complicated process easy and enjoyable," said Phipps. "Sellers continue to look to Realtors to help price their homes and market them to potential buyers. In these fluctuating market conditions, we encourage homebuyers and sellers to work closely with a Texas Realtor to help them accomplish their real estate goals."

About the Texas Homebuyers and Sellers Report

The Texas Homebuyers and Sellers Report is based on survey data from the Profile of Homebuyers and Sellers by the National Association of REALTORS®. Texas REALTORS® distributes insights about the Texas housing market each month, including quarterly market statistics, trends among homebuyers and sellers, luxury home sales, international trends, and more.

About Texas REALTORS®

With more than 150,000 members, Texas REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas. We are the advocate for REALTORS® and private property rights in Texas.

CONTACT:
David Gibbs
Hahn Agency
[email protected] 

SOURCE Texas Realtors

Also from this source

El mercado inmobiliario de Texas avanza a un estado más equilibrado en el primer trimestre del 2023

Texas housing market moves to more balanced state in Q1 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.