NEW REPORT REVEALS OMNICOM MEDIA GROUP AGENCIES OUTPERFORMED IN 2022

OMD Worldwide Marks Sixth Consecutive #1 Ranking for Billings

PHD and Hearts & Science Outpace the Industry for YOY Growth

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from leading independent and international research company COMvergence reveals Omnicom Media Group (OMG) agencies OMD Worldwide, PHD Worldwide and Hearts & Science outperformed the industry for billings volume and YOY growth in 2022.

Released earlier this week, the 2022 Global, Regional & Country Rankings report also reveals OMG as the only global media agency group for which digital share of billings across all of its agencies is at or above 50%, reinforcing OMG's position as the most future-fit media holding company.

OMD Maintains Its Lock on #1

For the sixth consecutive time since the report was first published in 2017, OMD Worldwide was ranked the top global media agency based on annual billings, with 2022 billings of $22.46 billion - almost a half a billion more than its nearest competitor. With 50% of total billings going to digital channels, OMD was one of only two agencies in the top 10 to hit this milestone.

At the regional level, OMD also maintained its #1 position in EMEA and North America, as well as multiple country-level top-slots, including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Hong Kong, New Zealand, South Africa and the US.

PHD and Hearts & Science Deliver Exponential Growth

In a year that saw PHD Worldwide adding Restaurant Brands International, Kimberly-Clarke EMEA and Ekaterra Teas to its client roster, the agency's 22.2% YOY growth rate bested every one of the top ten ranked networks; while its digital share of billings saw a 20% YOY increase from 42% to 50%.

Fueled by wins like Kaiser Permanente and Culver Restaurants, Hearts & Science delivered a 13.2% YOY growth rate, more than double the industry average of 6.2% - and then rode that momentum into 2023 to win the Jaguar Land Rover account. Reflecting its status as the OMG agency that was born in and for the digital age, digital spend accounted for 58% of total billings.

"This report continues the narrative established in the March 2023 COMvergence Net Business report that ranked OMG #1 for net new billings gained in 2022," says OMG CEO Florian Adamski. "As a team across OMG we provide our agencies with the future-facing capabilities, tools, and technology they need to help their clients drive sales and grow share in an increasingly complex media landscape. Activating these assets through the unique lens of their individual processes and perspectives, OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science are leading and winning by delivering better business outcomes for their clients and more professional opportunities for their talent."

The 2022 Global, Regional & Country Rankings report is the latest in a run of good news for OMG, which dominated the daily headlines at last month's Cannes Festival of Creativity by announcing a series of industry-leading partnerships with retail media networks as well as first-to-market generative AI and connected commerce products. Earlier this week, OMG announced it has acquired Ptarmigan Media, a financial services specialty agency with offices across APAC, EMEA and North America.

