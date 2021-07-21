New Report Reveals Significant Advancements in Gender Equity Among Corporate Boards

This comparative study, which began in 2014, evaluates the progress of increasing female participation at the board, executive director and non-executive director levels. The report includes an analysis of more than 16,000 directors from more than 1,400 different organizations.

There is evidence that having more women in board-level positions improves non-board gender balance.

BoardEx's Global Gender Balance Report 2021 reveals:

The US made significant progress in gender balance at the board level since the study first began in 2014 with a gain of 10 percentage points. The US finds itself it 16 th place in this year's report with 29% female participation.





made significant progress in gender balance at the board level since the study first began in 2014 with a gain of 10 percentage points. The US finds itself it 16 place in this year's report with 29% female participation. The UK gained 2.6 percentage points since last year to close 2020 with 36.3% female participation and moved to sixth place in the global rankings.





gained 2.6 percentage points since last year to close 2020 with 36.3% female participation and moved to sixth place in the global rankings. France takes the top spot with 44% of board positions being held by women.





takes the top spot with 44% of board positions being held by women. Japan has more than tripled its female board representation from 4% to 14% in the 6 years since this study began.





has more than tripled its female board representation from 4% to 14% in the 6 years since this study began. Ireland has made the largest percentage-point gain since 2014 and the percentage of women on ISEQ-20 boards sits at 31%.





has made the largest percentage-point gain since 2014 and the percentage of women on ISEQ-20 boards sits at 31%. Only 4.4% of the organizations from the study have more than 50% female participation on the board.





There remains a sharp contrast between the rates of female participation for executive and non-executive directors.





For the complete findings included in the Global Gender Balance Report 2021, download the full report here.

