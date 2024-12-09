New Report Reveals the Transformative Impact of Digital Creators on Global Culture and Economy

Creators collectively generate an impressive $368 billion in estimated revenue across 20 countries, with an estimated economic impact of $29 billion in the U.S.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking new report , based on a comprehensive survey of 20 countries, sheds light on the growing influence of digital Creators, revealing their substantial economic impact and unique motivations. In the wake of the digital revolution that began at the turn of the millennium, individuals now possess the tools to generate, share, and monetize original content across various platforms, enriching global culture while contributing billions to the economy.

The research by renowned urbanist, Professor Richard Florida and the Creative Class Group estimates that there are approximately 362 million Creators across the surveyed nations. India leads the market with 137 million creators, followed by Indonesia (47 M), Brazil (40 M), and the United States (39 M) showcasing vibrant Creator communities.

Key findings from the report include:

The report also highlights the potential for future technology adoption, revealing that more than three-quarters (78%) of Creators are interested in using augmented and virtual reality technologies.

As we witness a shift towards a Creative Economy, this report serves as a vital resource to understand the complex landscape of digital content creation. It emphasizes that beyond economic growth, the work of digital Creators offers individuals a profound sense of meaning, purpose, and community.

The report, authored by Richard Florida and the Creative Class Group takes a deeper dive into the qualitative results after their first Creator Economy report was issued in November 2022. The Creative Class Group is a global advisory firm composed of expert researchers, academics, and business strategists. The survey was conducted over 4 months and 20 countries by Factworks. For a deeper dive into the research findings and view the full report .

