New Report Says Data Center Operators Must Lower Risk Exposure as Costs Rise. DDC Solutions Offers Innovative Solution

DDC Solutions' S-Series Cabinets are Self-Contained, Scalable, and Purpose-Built to Lower Risk Exposure

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DDC Solutions, a leading provider of data center solutions, today announced the release of their Business Impact Report , "New Considerations for datacenter risk exposure" exposing new considerations for data center risks, commissioned with S&P Global Market Intelligence, an analyst firm providing essential intelligence. As the demand for AI accelerators and related equipment grows, data center capital expenditures for construction and upgrades as well as the total value of equipment housed in the data center rises in tandem. The cost to deploy GPU racks can be 5-10 times the cost for traditional equipment racks, and GPU deployments often require additional investments in power and cooling infrastructure. The rise in AI accelerators and graphics processing unit (GPU) rack deployments for high-performance computing (HPC) and AI workloads is changing financial and operational realities for data center operators.

With costs rising rapidly, data center operators must take a new approach to risk management. Equipment exposure to water hazards from sprinklers and overhead chilled water cooling is not an "if" but when. Traditional data centers house thousands of pieces of equipment side by side in a vast open room. A single outage can rapidly expand across the facility, affecting hundreds of pieces of expensive equipment and impacting multiple clients. The S&P Global report also warns of large contractual penalties that may arise from a sustained downtime.

DDC Solutions helps data center owners future-proof their increasingly valuable operations with S-Series cabinets that offer ultra-high-density cooling in a turnkey data center solution. S-Series cabinets are designed to reduce operating and financial risk by lowering the loss footprint from an entire data center to a single cabinet. Some of their risk-mitigation features include:

NEMA 3R certification - ensuring the top and bottom cabinets are protected from water damage from chilled water supply and fire suppression systems

Built-in fire suppression – extinguishing event immediately and containing fire to a single cabinet

Redundant motors and coils – eliminating single point of failure

Granular environmental monitoring and management – controlling temperature set point, dew point, and CFM airflow to a surgical degree

Security – supporting customer deployed physical biometric cabinet locks and real-time digital cabinet monitoring

"Analysts warn that the industry is quickly entering uncharted territory, with facility construction and operating costs reaching tens of billions of dollars. The old way of building data centers was not designed for this type of risk exposure. With its unique ultra-high density cooling solution in self-contained cabinets, DDC is well-positioned to future-proof your data center, avoid risk, and lower your total cost of ownership," says Keith Markley, CEO of DDC Solutions.

Patented S-Series cabinets support HPC, AI, GPU and other compute-intensive infrastructures with ultra-high-density air and liquid-to-chip ready cooling supporting up to 400kW per cabinet. Management and monitoring software offers real-time, predictive environmental control at the cabinet level. With DDC Solutions, data center owners and operators can decrease liability, increase probability of insurance covering the equipment loss, and reduce downtime and lost revenue.

About DDC Solutions

DDC Solutions offers ultra-high-density data center cooling that lowers total cost of ownership through its dynamic management software and patented cabinet technology. Delivering 100kW air and 400kW liquid-to-chip ready cooling per cabinet, our Dynamic Density Control™ (DDC) technology lowers risk and future-proofs your data center with intelligent power handling and sustainable enterprise environment controls managed by real-time monitoring software. DDC is recognized by large-scale colocation service providers, hyperscalers, enterprise data centers, and their design engineers to push beyond the limits of existing data center capabilities. DDC provides a complete solution in a single cabinet that is scalable and flexible to exceed AI/HPC demands.

