New Report Sheds Light on Australia's Agricultural Labour Market Amid Farmer Concerns

Research and Markets

06 Oct, 2023, 18:45 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of recent findings from a survey conducted by the National Farmers Federation (NFF) and communications agency Seftons, it's clear that Australia's agricultural outlook is mixed. With only a slight majority of the nation's farmers, 55.8%, expecting growth in the country's agricultural output over the next decade, the industry is facing challenges, particularly among livestock farmers. But while some sectors, like beef and sheep farming, exhibit diminished optimism, the latest market report "Agricultural Labour Hire Competitors in Australia," available on ResearchandMarkets.com provides vital insights that can aid investors and businesses in navigating the complex landscape.

With Australia as a crucial agricultural exporter, understanding labour trends and the recruitment market has never been more essential. This comprehensive report offers an in-depth examination of the Labor Hire and Recruitment market in Australia and Tasmania. It provides invaluable information that can help stakeholders adapt to the ever-evolving agricultural environment.

Some key highlights of the report include:

  • A thorough assessment of the labour industry, with a particular focus on the Agricultural labor recruitment segment.
  • An in-depth analysis of both direct and indirect competitors, including the rise of harvesting machines.
  • Detailed insights into Australian employment trends, showcasing demographic statistics and salary data.

The usefulness of this report extends particularly to investors. With a distinct chapter dedicated to the broader context of labour hire and recruitment industries in Australia, investors can effectively evaluate investment opportunities and gain deeper insights into market dynamics. As Australia grapples with concerns such as weather extremities, falling commodity prices, and evolving market sentiments, the report's data-driven analysis proves pivotal in assisting with strategic decision-making.

Moreover, understanding the complexities of the labor industry can provide key advantages for various stakeholders. As of 2021, the Temporary Staff Services industry recorded a revenue of $30.3 billion. Notably, it's a labor-intensive sector, with wages making up a staggering 77.2% of the revenue. This underpins the importance of a report that delves deep into labor trends, recruitment strategies, and the challenges and opportunities present within the sector.

"Agricultural Labour Hire Competitors in Australia" caters to a broad spectrum of customer segments. Whether you're an Agricultural Labour Hire Company, an investor, an association within the agricultural sector, or an HR consultant, the insights offered in this report are tailored to provide value, data, and analysis that can shape future strategies and decisions.

The challenges posed to the agricultural sector are multifaceted. From concerns over environmental laws and supermarket pricing power to the tangible impact of adverse weather conditions, stakeholders need a resource that offers both comprehensive insights and actionable solutions. The "Agricultural Labour Hire Competitors in Australia" report serves as that indispensable tool, fostering informed decisions, and strategic planning amid an uncertain landscape.

Article source: Reuters

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


