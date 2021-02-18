New Report Shines Spotlight on the Domino Effects of Incomplete Benefits Data at the Point-of-Care

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report entitled "Advancements in ePrescribing: Eligibility and Formulary & Benefit" was published today by Point-of-Care Partners (POCP).

The report is an in-depth exploration of how incomplete and inaccurate eligibility information and out-of-date formulary and benefit (F&B) files can negatively impact the availability of useful information at the point-of-care. Eligibility is foundational to the presentation of F&B information. It also is the building block for several newer, downstream ePrescribing-related transactions such as Real-Time Benefit Check (RTBC), electronic prior authorization (ePA) and specialty enrollment. These new transactions, when supported by complete and accurate eligibility data, can help improve medication adherence by helping patients avoid unwelcome surprises at the pharmacy while also reducing the manual work and rework for providers and pharmacy staff. For example, research showed that ePrescribing coupled with eligibility and formulary information increased first-fill medication adherence by 20%.

"Over the years, we've done a lot of research with providers and heard a consistent trend of providers not trusting eligibility information in the electronic health records (EHRs), so we were thrilled when we noticed the industry had started to address these issues," explained Pooja Babbrah, Practice Lead, PBM Services with POCP and primary contributor to this report. "We hope this report will help the industry better understand how even small, incremental changes to improve the completeness and accuracy of benefits data can have really positive impacts on patient medication adherence and adherence by providers to formulary."

The intended audiences for this report are payers/pharmacy benefits managers, providers and EHR Vendors. "Advancements in ePrescribing: Eligibility and Formulary and Benefit" report is available for free download here.

About Point-of-Care Partners

Point-of-Care Partners is a health IT management consulting firm with almost two decades of in-depth expertise in ePrescribing, eMedication management, health information exchange, population health management and multi-stakeholder initiatives. To learn more about how Point-of-Care Partners can help your company understand the changing health care landscape and implement effective strategies, contact [email protected].

