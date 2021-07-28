New Report Shows 51% of Workers Who Returned to the Office Saw an Increase in Productivity

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience management platform Raydiant has released the findings from its State of the Post-COVID Workplace Experience .

The report surveyed 600 U.S. workers on June 9, 2021, who were employed full time, either salaried or hourly, and who worked in an office, had to go remote, and had recently returned.

Key Findings:

64% are happy about returning to the workplace. Almost two-thirds of employees are looking forward to getting back to in-person work

Almost two-thirds of employees are looking forward to getting back to in-person work They feared loss of productivity when they went remote. With 51% reporting that they feel more productive now that they've returned to work, they did experience a loss of productivity working remotely.

With 51% reporting that they feel more productive now that they've returned to work, they did experience a loss of productivity working remotely. 46% refused to return to in-person work. 13% were fired and 15% quit, but 72% worked out a plan with their employer for accommodations or hybrid.

13% were fired and 15% quit, but 72% worked out a plan with their employer for accommodations or hybrid. 51% are required to be vaccinated as part of the return to the workplace. Additionally, 42% need to wear a mask at all times at work.

Additionally, 42% need to wear a mask at all times at work. Respondents missed socializing with co-workers the most. They also missed collaborating with co-workers and having in-person meetings, as well as the lack of distractions they had at home.

They also missed collaborating with co-workers and having in-person meetings, as well as the lack of distractions they had at home. 66% say their employer has prioritized their health and safety well. Additionally, 49% believe their office did a great job in preparing the technology and tools needed to return.

About Raydiant

Raydiant's Experience Management Platform enables organizations to build strong, long-lasting relationships with their employees and customers by helping them create memorable, interactive experiences both in-location and in the workplace. Their easy-to-use, plug-and-play, cloud-based solution empowers Raydiant customers to create, manage and scale experiences across one or 100,000 locations anytime, anywhere. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is backed by notable investors, including Bloomberg Beta, Lerer Hippeau, Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic Ventures, and Ron Conway. For more information, please visit https://raydiant.com.

