New Report Shows 95% of CISOs, CSOs and CIOs Fear Identity-related Threats

Omada's State of Identity Governance 2024 report highlights issue of overly-permissioned accounts and a preference for best-of-breed identity solutions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today released its State of Identity Governance Report 2024, examining the IT and business leaders' perspectives on identity threats and solution choices. The report is available for download at link.

As digital transformation and hybrid work converge, identity and access management procedures have become more complex. A successful approach to identity governance must strike a balance between enhancing an organization's security and facilitating business agility in the context of end-user workflows. Over-permissioned accounts expand the attack surface, increase risk and lead to the potential for more breaches.

Omada surveyed senior IT and security leaders at 567 U.S.-based enterprises with more than 1,000 employees to learn more about their concerns around identity and how they are currently tackling these challenges.

Among the findings:

Almost all (over 95%) of respondents said they were gravely concerned about identity-related threats

72% said their organization's users have unnecessary access and overly permissive accounts

61% ranked "adaptability to an organization's requirements" among what they consider the five most important capabilities of an IGA solution; 53% ranked generative AI among the top 5

86% of respondents said their organizations were more likely to choose a best-of-breed identity and access management (IAM) solution rather than a platform vendor that may not offer robust capabilities across the board

Identity governance is essential to enhance visibility and streamline provisioning without hindering employee productivity. Overall, as the threat landscape widens and the number of identities proliferates, more organizations are looking to adopt solutions that tightly integrate with an identity fabric approach.

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "Hackers are no longer breaking in; they're logging in using compromised credentials, so protecting identities needs to be a core component in large enterprises' overall cyber strategy. Modern IGA practices and technology are a necessity in today's evolving threat landscape, and it's clear that businesses prefer best-of-breed solutions to enhance both efficiency and security."

