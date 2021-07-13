New Report Shows Lack of Employee Training is Hindering the Video Advertising Marketplace

"Audience-based buying is a powerful and sophisticated tool that, through 2021 and beyond, will continue to transform and strengthen a marketer's ability to drive business outcomes, but its full impact can only be realized if industry professionals are armed with the proper education and training," said Danielle Delauro, Executive Vice President, VAB. "Currently, within companies and agencies, formal training in ABB is widely non-existent—and that is unacceptable, as well as ultimately unhealthy for the TV ecosystem."

The following are specific opportunities identified by VAB to facilitate greater usage and investment in modern TV buying approaches:

Creating education and training programs.

Creating more awareness and familiarity with multiscreen TV platform capabilities.

Simplifying and streamlining terminology in presentations and pitches.

Reimagining infrastructure to better execute data-driven video campaigns.

Engaging at reputable industry conferences and events.

The full report—which includes comprehensive data and analysis—can be accessed at https://thevab.com/insight/meeting-industry-challenges .



To request an interview with a VAB representative, email [email protected] .

ABOUT VAB

The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB)—whose members include the national TV networks alongside a broader community of influential media companies—is an insights-driven organization that inspires marketers to reimagine their media strategies resulting in smarter, more educated decisions. Visit VAB online and access its continuously growing content library at thevab.com .

ABOUT ADVERTISER PERCEPTIONS

Advertiser Perceptions is the global leader in research-based business intelligence for the advertising, marketing, and ad technology industries. Our expert staff delivers an unbiased, research-based view of the advertising market with analysis and solutions tailored to your specific KPIs and business objectives. These insights provide you with the confidence to make the very best organizational, sales, and / or marketing decisions, driving greater revenue and increased client satisfaction. Contact us today to check the status / health of your brand, and find out how our data-driven insights can help you achieve greater business success. 212-626-6683 or [email protected].

SOURCE VAB

Related Links

https://thevab.com/

