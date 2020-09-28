New Report Shows Largest National Reduction in Beverage Calorie Consumption Since Launch of Landmark Beverage Agreement

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent evaluator Keybridge LLC released its annual report today on progress toward a nationwide goal, set by the beverage industry and the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, to reduce the calories and sugar Americans get from beverages. The report noted that 2019 saw the largest single-year reduction in calorie consumption and the third consecutive year of declines since the launch of the initiative.

In 2014, the American Beverage Association (ABA), The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Keurig Dr Pepper (formerly Dr Pepper Snapple Group) and Healthier Generation announced the Beverage Calories Initiative (BCI), a commitment to reduce per-capita consumption of beverage calories by 20% nationally by 2025.

According to the report, consumption of calories and sugar from beverages fell by 2.4% in 2019, even as sales volumes grew. Most of the progress toward the calorie goal came from reduced consumption of full-calorie sodas. Calories from juices and sports drinks also declined in 2019. Per person volumes of of no- and low-calorie sodas held steady, representing a change from previous years when declining volumes of no- and low-calorie soft drinks had been a headwind to calorie reduction progress. Meanwhile, sales of waters grew in 2019.

Since the start of BCI, beverage calories per person have decreased 5.6% from 203.0 calories per person per day in 2014 to 191.8 in 2019. Annual reductions have accelerated over each of the last three years.

"We are pleased to see continued progress toward the 2025 beverage calorie reduction target," said Kathy Higgins, chief executive officer at Healthier Generation. "Though we have much to learn in the coming year about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on beverage consumption patterns, Healthier Generation remains committed to its long-term work of ensuring that families across the nation have more access to beverages with little or no sugar."

This progress, which predates the COVID epidemic, comes as the beverage industry has been driving product innovations and marketing toward lower-calorie options. In 2018, more than two-thirds of all new beverage brands introduced were either no-, low- or mid-calorie options. In 2019, more than 55% of beverages purchased were zero-calorie.

"America's beverage companies are introducing more choices with less sugar and smaller portion sizes than ever before – you can see these changes in the beverage aisle and it's encouraging consumers to reduce sugar in their diets," said Katherine Lugar, president and CEO of the American Beverage Association. "These results show the power of public-private partnerships working together to help support family efforts to balance their lives."

For 15 years, Healthier Generation has convened and facilitated industry-wide and community-based solutions in support of whole child health. In 2006, Healthier Generation, ABA, and America's leading beverage companies entered into an agreement that reduced beverage calories shipped to the nation's K-12 schools by more than 90%. The Beverage Calories Initiative builds upon this effort to decrease consumption of calories from beverages at both a national and local level.

Later this year, Healthier Generation and ABA will release a complementary report on the BCI Communities Initiative, which evaluates progress toward the 20% beverage calorie reduction goal in five select communities across the country.

The 2019 national report is available on the Healthier Generation website at www.healthiergeneration.org/bci and the American Beverage Association website at www.ameribev.org.

About the Alliance for a Healthier Generation

The Alliance for a Healthier Generation believes every child deserves a healthy future. For 15 years, Healthier Generation has empowered kids to develop lifelong healthy habits by ensuring the environments that surround them support their physical, social and emotional health. Driven by our passion that all young people will live healthier lives, our work has reached more than 29 million kids across the country. To learn more and help make a difference, visit HealthierGeneration.org and join us on Facebook and Twitter.

About American Beverage Association

The American Beverage Association is the national trade organization representing the broad spectrum of companies that manufacture and distribute non-alcoholic beverages in the United States. For more information, please visit www.balanceus.org and www.ameribev.org.



