New Report Shows Many Americans Exposed To Contaminated Drinking Water

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent nine-month investigation into the U.S. drinking water conducted by Consumer Reports and the Guardian has revealed that an alarming number of American households continue to have harmful contaminants in their drinking water. The investigation is the latest in a series of probes into the poor quality of water conducted over the past few years.

"Studies continue to show that many Americans are exposed to contaminants in drinking water at levels that could be deemed unsafe," said Judd Larned, President, Culligan North America, a world leader in water treatment. "People need to be aware of what is in their water and take steps to ensure its quality."

Consumer Reports and the Guardian selected 120 people from around the country to test for arsenic, lead, PFAS (PFOA, or perfluorooctanoic acid, and PFOS, or perfluorooctanesulfonic acid), and other water contaminants. The samples were taken from water systems that service close to 20 million people.

A total of 118 of the 120 samples had concerning levels of lead, arsenic and PFAS, man-made chemicals used in cleaning products, water proofing, and stain resistant carpeting, among other household products. These chemicals have been linked to cancer and other serious health issues.

Specifically, the testing of the samples revealed:

More than 35% of the samples had PFAS, at levels above Consumer Report's recommended maximum.

About 8% of samples had arsenic, at levels above Consumer Reports recommended maximum.

In total, 118 out of 120 samples had detectable levels of lead.

This most recent report comes on the heels of last year's findings by the Environmental Work Group that cited at least 610 locations in 43 states with high levels of PFAS.

With PFASs currently reaching millions of individuals through municipal water systems and/or private wells, Culligan, is offering tips to help ensure the water in their home is clean and safe as possible.

"Nothing is more important than the quality of water in a home," said Larned. "That's why it's important that people know as much as they can about contamination risks. Education is the first step in dealing with this problem."

RECOMMENDATIONS:

Know where water contamination can occur. Water impurities are not just limited to the water source but can also happen in the distribution system after treatment from the local municipality or private well has already occurred. While many naturally occurring chemicals and impurities from local water treatments can be filtered at the source, contamination can occur in service pipes. These issues are commonly found in homes built prior to 1986 when lead pipes, fixtures and solder were regularly used.



Learn about the filtration system currently in place at your home. Basic water filters such as charcoal pitchers and refrigerator cartridges can help improve the taste of water but may not remove harmful impurities such as PFASs. Water treatment solutions such as water softeners, reverse osmosis systems and specialty filters eliminate specific impurities that may be found in your water. Culligan's Total Defense Cartridge available on the Aqua-Cleer® Advanced Drinking Water System is certified to NSF standards to reduce a number of contaminants including PFASs. Culligan also provides a Point of Entry PFAS reduction solution for homeowners with capacities certified to NSF standards. Culligan is the industry expert with thousands of PFAS systems installed.



Notice any issues that may be caused by water impurities. Some signs of problem water include corroded plumbing fixtures, unpleasant odors, disagreeable taste, discolored water and even shortened appliance lifespan. It is important to note that some water contaminants cannot be detected by taste, smell or color. In these cases, only a water test can identify an issue.



Schedule a test to identify impurities in your water. Water contamination can happen at any time, so it is important to have your water tested by a water expert who can determine the necessary steps to eliminate any harmful impurities that may be present. A basic water test from your local Culligan water expert is free and easy, and can detect impurities such as nitrates, hardness and total dissolved solids that are odorless and tasteless. A water sample taken straight from the tap can typically provide results in 10 minutes. If indicated by the on-site home analysis, Culligan can provide a more detailed water analysis in its Illinois EPA certified testing laboratory. Your Culligan professional can provide you with the details.



While testing can be done at any time, Culligan recommends scheduling a water test after moving into a new house, if appliances that use water are collecting residue or burning out, and as soon as a noticeable change happens to your water's taste, odor or appearance. Well water should also be tested whenever any changes in your water such as color, taste, odor or cloudiness are noticed. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, it is recommended that well water be tested annually.



Assess the current state of your water and treat any issues appropriately. Your water treatment professional will work with you to identify any impurities found in your test results and will recommend specific solutions for your water needs.



Ensure your current water filtration system is up to date. If your home already has a water filtration system in place, it is important to continue the ongoing maintenance required. This includes scheduling filter replacements as needed.

