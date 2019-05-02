New Report Shows Omaha Outpaces Nation on Key Economic Comparatives

OMAHA, Neb., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Omaha continues to perform competitively when compared with high-performing metros, a 2019 Barometer Report says, revealing the region has a strong advantage in entrepreneurship, business costs, aspects of growth and quality of life.

"The 2019 Barometer reflects our most ambitious goals," said David G. Brown, president and CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber. "According to the report, which examines nearly 40 different factors including growth, quality of life, business resources and innovation, Greater Omaha is seven percent above the U.S. for the overall index."

Completed under the direction of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Dr. Eric Thompson, the report uses multiple indexes to evaluate Omaha's competitiveness against nine other high-performing metros: Omaha's "peers" (Salt Lake City, UT; Louisville, KY Colorado Springs, CO), "competitors" (Des Moines, IA; Kansas City, MO-KS; Oklahoma City, OK) and "aspirational cities" (Austin, TX; Raleigh, NC; Nashville, TN).

"Omaha has grown its high-skill workforce while maintaining its traditional advantages in entrepreneurship, cost-of-doing business, workforce participation and built amenities," said Dr. Thompson, lead researcher and director, Bureau of Business Research College of Business Administration University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Key data showed:

Omaha ranks No. 3 among comparative metros in entrepreneurship. Omaha's Entrepreneurs earn 12.1 percent of all non-farm income in Greater Omaha – more than the national average of 8.7 percent.

ranks No. 3 among comparative metros in entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurs earn 12.1 percent of all non-farm income in – more than the national average of 8.7 percent. Quality of life in Omaha is high, where the metro is No. 1 in health-care access and ease-of-travel/commute time.

is high, where the metro is No. 1 in health-care access and ease-of-travel/commute time. Omaha ranks No. 3 among comparative cities for cost of doing business – well ahead of metros such as Colorado Springs , Kansas City , Austin , Nashville , Raleigh and Salt Lake City .

ranks No. 3 among comparative cities for cost of doing business – well ahead of metros such as , , , , and . More than 70 percent of Greater Omaha adults are employed – seven percent higher than the national average.

adults are employed – seven percent higher than the national average. From 2015 – 2018, private wages increased 18.3 percent.

View the full report here: 2019 Barometer

About Greater Omaha

Greater Omaha is a No. 1 ranked up-and-coming-tech hotspot and Time magazine's 2017 No. 3 Most Up-and-Coming City in America . Named America's No. 2 Best Small City , Greater Omaha is home to more than 30 communities and nearly 1 million people, with a youthful population (more than 40 percent are age 24 or younger), low cost of living and steady economic growth that outpaces the nation. Berkshire Hathaway, Mutual of Omaha, Peter Kiewit Sons' Inc. and Union Pacific – all Fortune 500 companies – call Greater Omaha "home."

