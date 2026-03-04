New Report Shows Slight Drop in U.S. Teacher Morale

Arkansas Leads the Nation in Educator Job Satisfaction

BETHESDA, Md., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The morale of America's K-12 teachers dipped slightly this school year, but it's not as bad as it was in 2023 as states emerged from the pandemic, according to a new State of Teaching 2026 report released by Education Week.

After ticking upward in 2024-25, the average Teacher Morale Index, which provides a panoramic view of teachers' prior, present, and predicted perceptions of their workplace conditions on a scale of -100 to +100, declined slightly this school year from +18 to +13. In responses to open-ended questions, teachers cited student behavior, shrinking budgets, and political disagreements within school communities among the many factors influencing their attitudes.

Now in its third year, The State of Teaching report aims to portray the reality of today's teaching profession, correct misconceptions, and help inform smarter policies and practices for the field of over 3 million educators. In addition to proving data on how national teacher morale has shifted over time, the report explores how Generation Z is transforming teaching; why teachers in the Northeast are the most unhappy with their jobs; strategies for building new teacher pipelines; and how the status and supports given to teachers of English learners has changed.

"Our State of Teaching report provides a detailed look at how teachers' attitudes are evolving and how they grapple with and solve major challenges," said Education Week Editor-in-Chief Beth Frerking. "It offers important insights and intel for K-12 district leaders, principals and other school leaders, and for communities eager to attract, retain, and support teachers."

Based on Education Week's in-depth reporting from around the country and the EdWeek Research Center's nationally representative survey of all 50 states, the report features interactive charts showing the Teacher Morale Index score for each state and examines some key drivers of teacher morale. These include compensation, class size, planning, and student discipline.

The report found that teacher morale levels vary significantly by state. Teachers in Arkansas have the highest score on the Teacher Morale Index at +24. At the other end of the spectrum, Pennsylvania has the lowest score at +1. For technical reasons, only national results from the 2025-26 school year can be validly compared to 2024-25. State results from 2024-25 should not be directly compared to this year's outcomes.

The report is available at https://www.edweek.org/the-state-of-teaching/2026.

Education Week's The State of Teaching project is supported in part by grants from the following philanthropic partners: the Charles Butt Foundation, Gates Foundation, Joyce Foundation, and Nellie Mae Education Foundation. The 50-state data collection for The State of Teaching 2026 was made possible through a partnership with MCH Strategic Data.

Since 1981, Education Week has been America's most trusted resource for nonpartisan K-12 education news and information. A nonprofit organization, teachers, principals, and district leaders nationwide turn to us for the most up-to-date information on K-12 education, as well as innovative, high-value tools and solutions. Learn more at www.edweek.org.

