New Report Shows Valley Children's Generates $1 Billion in Economic Impact Across Central California

Independent report shows Valley Children's supports more than 6,100 jobs while advancing exceptional pediatric care

MADERA, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report shows Valley Children's Healthcare is a cornerstone of Central California's economy, generating more than $1 billion in total annual economic activity and supporting thousands of full-time equivalent jobs, while continuing to deliver high-quality, comprehensive care to children and families across the region.

Valley Children's Hospital, located in Madera, California (PRNewsfoto/Valley Children's Healthcare)

A report by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute analyzed Valley Children's operations across 12 counties throughout Central California. It confirmed the organization's role as both a pediatric healthcare leader and a powerful economic engine – strengthening families, communities and businesses throughout the region.

The independent analysis highlights the scale of Valley Children's economic contribution across the Central Valley:

$1.02 billion in annual average economic impact related to operations in 12 counties

6,170 full-time equivalent jobs supported within the region

$600+ million invested annually in wages, operating expenses and capital spending

$41 million generated each year in state and local tax revenue

1.69x economic multiplier - Every $1 Valley Children's spends results in $1.69 of total economic activity generated locally

"This report matters because a stronger community creates better conditions for children and their families," said Todd Suntrapak, President and CEO of Valley Children's Healthcare. "By creating more than 6,100 jobs, Valley Children's is helping families provide stability, and when communities are stronger, kids have better access to healthcare and a greater opportunity to grow and thrive. We are proud to contribute to that across Central California."

Valley Children's economic impact is strongest in the communities where its doctors and staff live, and where families rely on care every day. In Fresno County, which represents the largest share of Valley Children's workforce and economic activity, the healthcare network's impact is evident:

75% of Valley Children's workforce lives in cities throughout Fresno County

2,477 full-time equivalent employees earn $308 million in aggregate wages annually

Wages earned by those employees generate an additional $231.5 million in economic activity and support an additional 1,339 jobs locally

Total economic impact in Fresno County of $663 million

A median wage nearly 50% higher than the average annual wage in the Fresno Metropolitan Statistical Area

"Having 75% of all Valley Children's employees living in Fresno County is significant for us, because those are doctors, nurses and professional staff who are making a good living at a good-paying job – and they are investing that into our community," said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. "Additionally, it's good to know as a parent that you can take your children to Valley Children's right across the river and get first-class medical care, and we should all be very thankful for that and never take Valley Children's for granted."

While most of the healthcare network's team lives in Fresno County, its heart – Valley Children's Hospital - lies in Madera County and its impact here is profound:

Largest private employer in Madera County

1,130 local jobs supported

$143 million in annual expenditures, including wages, operating expenses and capital investments

$230 million generated in local economic activity

"Valley Children's in Madera County is a source of pride and a great honor," said Madera County Supervisor Robert Poythress. "It's a true game changer, not only for the care it provides to kids, but for the jobs and long-term careers it brings to our community. When we talk about attracting people to our county, we can also say that if you have kids, we have one of the top children's hospitals in the entire nation in our backyard."

Serving more than 1.3 million children, Valley Children's provides highly specialized pediatric care that families might otherwise need to seek outside the region - keeping healthcare dollars, expertise, jobs and, most importantly, kids close to home.

"Having an economic footprint that stretches from the Sierra to the Pacific reflects the size and reach of our healthcare network and the role Valley Children's plays in the region's economy," Suntrapak said. "While that strength matters, the most important factor continues to be our commitment to the care and health of children. Whether families come to us through the emergency room or for scheduled visits, ensuring kids receive the care they need is central to all we do and what we must never forget."

Explore the full economic report and watch a video with perspectives from Valley Children's and community leaders on The Pulse.

About Valley Children's Healthcare

Valley Children's Healthcare provides Central California's only high-quality, comprehensive care exclusively for children, from before birth to young adulthood. Our network offers highly specialized medical and surgical services to care for children with conditions ranging from common to the highly complex at its 358-bed stand-alone children's hospital. In addition, the Valley Children's Healthcare network includes specialty care centers, pediatric primary care practices and women's health services.

Our family-centered, pediatric services extend from a leading pediatric cancer and blood diseases center on the West Coast, and a pediatric heart center known for its expertise and pioneering treatments, to an 88-bed Regional Level IV neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), the highest-level referral center between Los Angeles and the Bay Area.

Valley Children's was the first children's hospital west of the Rockies to receive Magnet Nursing designation, the highest nursing benchmark in the world. In 2025, U.S. News and World Report named Valley Children's one of the best children's hospitals in the country in pediatric pulmonology. With more than 740 physicians and 4,000 staff, Valley Children's delivers high-quality, comprehensive care to more than 1.3 million children from Kern County to the state capital and from the Central Coast to the Sierra. For more information, please visit www.valleychildrens.org

SOURCE Valley Children's Healthcare