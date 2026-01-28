New Report: Small Businesses Enter 2026 with Sustained Confidence, Expanding Access to Capital and Growing Use of AI

94% of small businesses anticipate growth over the next year as owners invest in efficiency and plan ahead amid evolving market conditions

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business confidence remains resilient heading into the new year, according to the latest Small Business Cash Flow Trend Report from OnDeck, a market leader in small business lending and Ocrolus, an AI workflow and cash flow analytics platform for lenders.

Key findings include:

Growth Expectations. 94% of small business owners project growth in 2026, matching a survey all-time high.

94% of small business owners project growth in 2026, matching a survey all-time high. Top Challenges. Inflation (31%) and cash flow (29%) remain the top challenges for small businesses in the fourth quarter.

Inflation (31%) and cash flow (29%) remain the top challenges for small businesses in the fourth quarter. Non-Bank Lender Preference. Small businesses are increasingly leveraging the speed and ease of non-bank lenders for their working capital needs, with 74% choosing these solutions over traditional banks.

Small businesses are increasingly leveraging the speed and ease of non-bank lenders for their working capital needs, with 74% choosing these solutions over traditional banks. AI Adoption. Among the 56% of small businesses reporting AI use, adoption is concentrated in marketing (63%). Overall, 87% of all AI users report a positive impact on their business.

Among the 56% of small businesses reporting AI use, adoption is concentrated in marketing (63%). Overall, 87% of all AI users report a positive impact on their business. 2026 Planning Strategies. Small business owners report that consumer spending trends (38%) and access to credit (37%) are among the most influential factors shaping their business strategies heading into 2026.

"Small business owners are entering 2026 with confidence and clarity. They're investing in AI and maintaining disciplined cash flow strategies while using a wider range of financing options, like OnDeck, to support sustainable growth," said Cory Kampfer, Co-President of Small Business at Enova.

"The data shows that small businesses are taking a proactive approach to growth," said David Snitkof, General Manager of Small Business at Ocrolus. "With access to real-time, AI-driven cash flow insights, lenders can move faster, and business owners can make informed decisions that support success in the new year and long-term."

The report is based on responses from 468 small businesses with working capital loans and over 3.45 million small business applications for working capital financing during the past 15 months. The nationwide survey was completed between December 15–23, 2025. For more information and complete survey results, please visit: ondeck.com/small-business-trends .

About OnDeck®

OnDeck®, part of Enova International, is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small businesses. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners. OnDeck has provided loans to customers in 900 different industries nationwide. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com .

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading online financial services company that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. For over 20 years, Enova has provided over $67 billion in loans and financing to more than 14 million customers by offering a suite of market-leading products powered by the company's world-class analytics, machine learning algorithms and proprietary technology. You can learn more about the company and its portfolio of businesses at www.enova.com .

About Ocrolus

Ocrolus is a vertical AI workflow and analytics platform that transforms messy documents and digital data into regulatory-grade decision intelligence. Since 2016, Ocrolus has used purpose-built, lending-specific AI models trained on financial documents to help financial institutions make faster and more accurate credit decisions. For more information, visit www.ocrolus.com .

