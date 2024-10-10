New Report: 'The Second Wave of K-Beauty'

Landing International Releases The Complete Primer for K-Beauty in Retail

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the U.S. launch of BB cream in 2011, Korean beauty (K-Beauty) has revolutionized skincare routines across the globe, emerging as a powerhouse in the beauty industry. This surge is not merely a trend but a cultural phenomenon fueled by the rising global influence of Korean culture (K-Pop, K-Drama, and K-Kood).

The Second Wave of K-Beauty Founder/CEO Sarah Chung Park

Today, one of the pioneers of K-Beauty's first wave, Landing International Founder and CEO Sarah Chung Park, is releasing a new report called "The Second Wave of K-Beauty" to highlight the current dynamics of the K-Beauty, its impact on North American consumers and growth opportunities for retailers.

Based on proprietary insights from industry leaders like Spate, ClearForMe, and Landing's own platform, this report offers exclusive, data-driven analysis not found anywhere else. It covers everything you need to know about K-Beauty's rapid global expansion, from the rise of K-Culture to the dominance of K-Beauty on platforms like Amazon and TikTok.

The Rise of K-Beauty

K-Beauty has captivated consumers with its innovative formulations and emphasis on natural ingredients, attracting consumers (particularly millennials and Gen Z) who prioritize effective, affordable beauty products. The global K-Beauty market has skyrocketed in recent years. In 2022, it was valued at approximately $91.99 billion, with North America contributing around $3.8 billion. The U.S. market is expected to grow significantly, with forecasts predicting it will surpass $9.9 billion by 2032.

Inside the Report:

Defining K-Beauty : Exploring what makes K-Beauty unique and why it has captivated global audiences.

: Exploring what makes K-Beauty unique and why it has captivated global audiences. The U.S. K-Beauty Market : Analyzing market dynamics and the potential for future growth.

: Analyzing market dynamics and the potential for future growth. The Influence of K-Culture : How K-Food, K-Dramas, K-Movies, and K-Pop have driven K-Beauty's worldwide appeal.

: How K-Food, K-Dramas, K-Movies, and K-Pop have driven K-Beauty's worldwide appeal. Opportunities in the Second Wave : Exploring growth areas in haircare, color cosmetics, body care, and fragrance.

: Exploring growth areas in haircare, color cosmetics, body care, and fragrance. Trends in the U.S. vs. Korea : Comparing what's popular in K-Beauty across both markets.

: Comparing what's popular in K-Beauty across both markets. Top K-Beauty Brands on Amazon and TikTok: Highlighting leading brands and products in digital marketplaces.

About Landing International Inc.

Landing International is beauty's global growth partner. With our deep retail relationships, we launch global beauty brands into new markets through storytelling, sales and services. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Beauty, we are the leading K-Beauty category builder in the U.S. and beyond.

About Sarah Chung Park

Sarah Chung Park is the founder and CEO of Landing International Inc. and a pioneer of K-Beauty's first wave. Once called the "Godmother of K-Beauty," Sarah founded Landing in 2012. Since then, she has successfully launched 180+ Korean beauty and wellness brands—such as COSRX, Isntree, Hanskin, and Klairs—into major retailers, including Ulta, Target, Dermstore, Nordstrom and JCPenney.

In April 2016, Landing introduced COSRX to the U.S. market and led its expansion into 15+ retailers. And in 2017, Landing launched the K-Beauty prestige section at Ulta Beauty. With a keen eye for identifying the next big thing, Sarah's expert curation and connections have made her a formidable force in the industry, driving more than $160 million in sales.

